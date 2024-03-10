A difficult choice for America and the world
Only the current and former presidents remained in the American presidential race, and unlike usual, the choice was decided very early, sparking an unusual internal controversy regarding the two candidates, and external circles were drawing up scenarios to deal with the event. Each of the two candidates has his experience in the White House and his “legacy” that is subject to evaluation within the framework of the election campaign, as well as his negative and positive points.
Many categories of voters are dissatisfied with the choice left to them and intend not to vote or are looking for any independent candidate as a third option. This position implies a clear protest against the failure of the two main parties, the “Republican” and the “Democrat,” to renew and produce capable and qualified personalities to lead the most powerful country militarily and economically in the world.
While it seemed that the Republican Party was drawn against its will in 2016 to adopt Donald Trump, who did not come from its ranks and was unable to find an alternative to him in 2024, here the Democratic Party is relying on the rematch, nominating only Joe Biden from among its leaders to confront his former rival, in the hope that he will be able to continue. in power. Behind this failure to highlight new faces lies the reluctance of both parties to address the sharp divergence between two different “visions” of America, a divergence that has transformed into a national division whose indicators appeared in the 1990s.
Perhaps Barack Obama's two terms were a test for a “reconciliation” attempt, but Trump's term pushed that division to the forefront, leading to the rejection of the 2020 election result and considering it fraudulent. It was believed that Biden’s term could restore the “federal” spirit to its previous era, but the drama of its first days, from the attack on Congressional headquarters to Trump’s absence from Biden’s inauguration, surprised the interior and exterior and was reflected in the relationship between the institutions and their work, and Trump remained in power. The scene continued to sow doubts about Biden's policies and gained widespread popularity that did not decline, but rather increased, despite the judicial prosecutions against him. Therefore, analysts have come to acknowledge that the division is deepening even geographically, as the states are consolidated in their colors on the map between red (Republican) and blue (Democratic), and the huge flow of opinions in the media and social media confirms the increase in polarization, which means that those who gained from the Trump era are the ones who do not benefit. From the era of his successor Biden. This is reflected in writings about class and ethnic differences between environments and regions, and between financial, educational and information levels.
In addition to the economy, which remains the backbone of electoral and political competition, issues of immigration, abortion, the consequences of climate change, and crime rates play roles in voters’ choices. While the Trump campaign focuses on the fact that he spared America involvement in wars and their costs, the Biden campaign highlights positive indicators of an economy that has recovered from the repercussions of the “Covid-19” epidemic and recorded high growth rates and a decrease in unemployment and inflation rates. But the headline that concerns analysts is that “American democracy is in danger.”
It is rare for foreign policy to have a direct impact on voters' choices, but this time it is present on the scene. The former president who aspires to return repeats the assumption that if he had continued as president, there would not have been a war in Ukraine or Gaza. As for the current president, who is seeking to remain in office, he is suffering from the effects of the two wars on his popularity in the elections. Experts agree that the competition between the two candidates will be very close, and some of them expect the result to be decided in the Supreme Court. Whoever wins, his first task will be to prove the United States' ability to lead globally in an ever-changing world.
*Writer and political analyst – London
