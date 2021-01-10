“It is going to be a difficult game, which must be even.” This is how Álvaro Cervera defined Cádiz-Alavés this afternoon. Two teams called to fight for permanence (only two points separate them) and those who urgently need to add three at a time. Both teams have only achieved one win in the last six games and although they both live outside the descent, it begins to threaten them. Cádiz arrives after having added two consecutive draws, in which the clear improvement of the team was evident. Especially in the last meeting against Valencia, in which the yellow ones more than deserved the victory (follow the game live on AS.com).

The Cup match against Pontevedra left the worst news, with a new injury to José Mari, who will be out for some games. Therefore, everything seems to indicate that Fali will repeat in midfield with Jonsson, leaving Alcalá and Cala in defense. The only change that is foreseen with respect to the team that played against Valencia, is Perea’s entry, by Jairo, on the left wing. Cervera cited the 26 available players, including the four homegrown players who played the Cup match in Pontevedra. Before the game there will be three discards.

Alavés, for their part, advanced their trip to Cádiz and at 13:30 on Saturday he was already at his destination. He trained at 16:30 and was able to overcome the snowstorm that has collapsed in half of Spain. Duarte has only trained two sessions with the group but he’s supposed to be able to jump onto the pitch. Until the last moment It will not be known if Ximo Navarro and Lucas Pérez can be in the game due to inconveniences. Laguardia is out due to penalty and Ely due to injury. Pina and Pere Pons return. Machín’s team is not characterized by having a lot of ball possession. Generally he likes that the rival takes the initiative, something that Cádiz also does. The game may resemble the game of the handkerchief, where two rivals approach the dividing line but no one wants to take the cloth and run towards their field.

Party keys

Initiative

Both Cádiz and Alavés don’t like having possession of the ball too much. Both prefer to leave it to the rival. It remains to be seen which team will lead the game.

Low

Lucas and Ximo have not trained with the group this week. Duarte completed his first session on Friday. Salvi will not be in Cádiz, due to COVID-19. Augusto, Mauro, José Mari and Quezada are injured.

Aces to follow

Lush

The Honduran forward is in good shape. He comes from scoring against Valencia. Chilean goal.

Rioja

The winger carries a lot of danger down the left wing. One of the assets in the Alavés attack.