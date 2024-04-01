Et is his biggest defeat to date. For the first time since the rise of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan twenty years ago, his party is no longer the strongest force in elections. The candidates put forward by the Turkish president were so pale that he didn't even try to blame them for the poor performance in the local elections.

After so many years under his leadership, the party is depleted of personnel. Erdoğan sorted out potential successors and rivals early on. So he himself is now emerging damaged from a vote in which he was not actually a candidate.

For the opposition, the end of the Erdoğan era

In their ecstasy, the opposition sees the beginning of the end of the Erdoğan era. But a lot can still happen between now and the next presidential election in four years. Erdoğan has been written off many times and has always come back.

However, age is clearly bothering him. The defeat makes him seem like an aging autocrat. But even if he doesn't run again in four years, he can appoint a successor who is loyal to his wishes.

There isn't much change in the balance of power in the country for the time being. In centralized Turkey, mayors have little room for maneuver. What changes is the mood. And that's a lot. For the first time in a long time, another Türkiye seems possible. A country that no longer seems to be sliding inexorably towards autocracy. In which religious and secular Turks do not inevitably see each other as opponents.







After the presidential election last year, half the country fell into a collective depression. For many people, emigration seemed to be the only way out. A further defeat of the opposition would have encouraged depoliticization and weakened the resistance forces against the country's increasingly authoritarian course. At least this downward trend has stopped for the time being.