Monday, January 15, 2024, 1:21 p.m.







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

A “different” poster and “that will make people talk.” This is, in the opinion of many processionists who have already seen it, the work announcing Holy Week in Cartagena, created by the artists David Romero and Francisco Rovira, from the Sevillian multidisciplinary workshop Daroal, specialized in…