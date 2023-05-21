The literary festival Centroamérica Cuenta celebrates its tenth anniversary in the Dominican Republic since Wednesday as a space for the projection of Ibero-American letters and reflection on some of the challenges of contemporary societies: journalism, freedom of expression, populism and democracy. The event, promoted by the Nicaraguan writer and Cervantes Prize winner Sergio Ramírez and today turned into an itinerant due to the persecution of the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, hosts this Saturday a conversation on the links between writing, literary creation and climate change.

In collaboration with the festival, EL PAÍS broadcasts this dialogue between the Salvadoran writer Jorge Galán, the Mexican Jorge Comensal, the Spanish Gabi Martínez and Lorena Arroyo, director of América Futura, the sustainable development section of EL PAÍS America, will address the presence of the weather like leitmotiv of contemporary literature. As with love, death, freedom, justice or identity, the environment and the consequences of global warming have an increasing impact on the work of authors of prose and poetry. This dialogue reflects on the works that border the great challenges of climate change, as well as its impact on the gears of writing.

