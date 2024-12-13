A different New Year’s Eve: seven countries with curious traditions to welcome the new year

The Spanish tradition of eating 12 grapes to say goodbye to the year, although we have completely internalized it, is actually something that attracts a lot of attention abroad. And she is not the only one, there are also those who add red underwear, leave a suitcase behind the door in the hope of a year full of travel or those who toast with jewelry in the glass to attract prosperity. But no matter how many there are, these may fall short if we take into account what is done in other European countries.

The transition between one year and another, in which we remember the one that is leaving and predict a promising new one, is full of rituals and superstitions, wherever you look. And if you want to take a break from what’s here and have a change, you’ll see that you don’t have to go far to live totally new and different experiences. Each country has its customs, so what better time to visit them while learning first-hand about their deep-rooted traditions?

From the Hogmanay of Scotland to the dishes of Denmark, through the molybdomancy of Finland or the frozen plunges of the Netherlands, here are a few European traditions that are not only original, but can also be the perfect excuse to enjoy a trip totally different.

Scotland: Hogmanay and the first visitor of the year

In Scotland, New Year’s Eve is synonymous with Hogmanay, a festival that combines ancient traditions and dates back to the Vikings’ celebration of the winter solstice. In many towns and cities we find torchlight parades, bonfires and fireworks, but if there is something that particularly attracts attention, it is the Stonehaven Fireball Ceremony, in which participants spin large, bright balls of fire as they pass through the streets. . Also, just after midnight, everyone sings Auld Lang Synea popular Scottish song whose lyrics are a poem written in 1788 by Robert Burns, one of the best-known Scottish poets.

But there is more, because another authentically Scottish custom is first-footingwhich consists of the first visitor of the year crossing the threshold of the house with symbolic gifts such as whiskey or shortbread, the typical butter cookies. Of course, according to superstition, it must be a tall, dark man to bring good luck, because a red-haired woman, on the other hand, is a harbinger of bad fortune.

You can’t miss Edinburgh, with its stunning views from the Castle and the lively Royal Mile. Furthermore, in the Scottish capital there is no shortage of great concerts to say goodbye to the year. If you are looking for something more rural, the Highlands offer movie landscapes and there, or on islands like Skye, you will find traditions that take you to another era.

Iceland: TV satire and fireworks

Icelandic New Year’s Eve begins with the mass celebrated at 6:00 p.m. in Reykjavík Cathedral, which is also broadcast throughout the country. But the most anticipated moment is when it is broadcast Áramótaskaupid (“the New Year’s comedy”), a television program that reviews the year from a satirical approach and that no one wants to miss. It has aired annually since 1966 and often shows little mercy toward its victims, especially politicians and artists. Gather families and friends in front of the screen and, after the laughter, Reykjavík lights up with fireworks launched by the citizens themselves, creating a spectacle as beautiful as it is chaotic.

Once in Iceland, Reykjavík is just the beginning. If you’ve made it this far, you have a unique opportunity to venture out in search of the Northern Lights, relax in the hot springs of the Blue Lagoon or explore the Golden Circle, with wonders such as Thingvellir, Geysir and Gullfoss waterfall.





Denmark: broken dishes and leaps into the future

In Denmark, tradition dictates breaking plates in front of the doors of your friends and family’s homes, a gesture that symbolizes good wishes for the coming year. In fact, whoever finds the most broken dishes in front of their door is someone especially lucky, and they can feel proud of being such a loved and popular person while sweeping up the pieces. Furthermore, at midnight, the Danes climb on chairs and jump from them into the New Year, thus entering January with a ritual that, they say, wards off bad spirits and attracts good luck.

Copenhagen is perfect for New Year’s Eve, with Tivoli Gardens decorated down to the smallest detail to convey a feeling of pure magic. Additionally, the Nyhavn neighborhood and the iconic Little Mermaid are a must for any visitor.

Netherlands: icy plunge and bravery

In the Netherlands there is also a tradition that moves thousands of people throughout the country, but more than to say goodbye to the year that is leaving, it is carried out on January 1 to welcome the new one that has just begun. It is a totally festive event known as Nieuwjaarsduikor New Year’s dip. The largest concentration of attendees occurs in Scheveningen, next to The Hague, where more than 10,000 people come together to immerse themselves in the icy waters of the sea. But this tradition is celebrated in many other places, in dozens and dozens of them, using beaches or lakes throughout the country. It is a party that must be given courage and costumes are the order of the day. Of course, if the event symbolizes starting the year with renewed energy, there is no doubt about its success.

Amsterdam is a beautiful city, and even more so on New Year’s Eve. To say goodbye to the year, the plan is not to miss the Electric Fireworks show on Museumplein, where music, lights and fireworks join a huge countdown to celebrate the arrival of the new year. Also, take the opportunity to try the oliebollen, a typical New Year’s sweet.





Ireland: lucky bread and prophetic winds

Ireland is full of rituals and superstitions, and on New Year’s Eve it was going to be no different. Here, the Christmas bread, or Christmas bread, has a fundamental role in the course of the coming year, since it is not only eaten, it is also knocked on doors and walls to ward off bad luck and welcome good spirits.

Another curious tradition is to observe the direction of the wind on New Year’s because, according to the Irish, it can predict the political destiny of the country. If the wind is from the west, there is a possibility that good fortune will reign that year, but if the wind blows from the east, the effect is just the opposite. Also, that night some Irish people hide a sprig of holly, mistletoe or even ivy under their pillow. According to legend, it allows singles to glimpse their future partners in their dreams.

Dublin is ideal to welcome the new year, its streets are filled with concerts and fireworks, but you can also take the opportunity to visit such iconic corners as the lively Temple Bar or Trinity College. For a calmer plan, you can always opt for areas like Donegal, where Gaelic is still very much alive, and with it its traditions.





Finland: tell the future with molten metal

In Finland, beliefs and superstitions on New Year’s Eve go one step further. Do you know what molybdomancy is? Well, here it is a ritual that has been passed down from generation to generation. According to tradition, molten lead or tin must be poured into a basin of water, but today, as it is difficult to obtain and is also dangerous, it is also chosen to do it with candle wax. From the shapes they take when cooling in the water, interpretations are made about what the new year will bring: a heart or a ring symbolizes marriage, a boat, travel, and a pig, abundance of food.

Helsinki combines the best of modernity and tradition. Kansalaistori Square has been established as the venue for New Year’s Eve celebrations, where there is no shortage of music and shows. There is an entertainment program for all ages and the night ends with a huge fireworks display. Take the opportunity to visit Suomenlinna, a World Heritage fortress built on six islands, and don’t forget to experience authentic Finnish culture in a seaside sauna.





Portugal: lucky raisins and the sky of Madeira

We have a lot in common with Portugal and on New Year’s Eve it was no wonder. Here the bells are not accompanied with 12 grapes, but with 12 raisins, which after all are the same fruit but dehydrated. So little news. There is also the tradition of changing the year wearing blue underwear, not red like here, and of ‘starting the year on the right foot’, for which just before midnight you have to get on a chair to literally enter the new year. year on the right foot. Of course, here there is no need to jump like in Denmark. And to top things off, there are also those who put a 20 euro bill, or more, inside their right shoe, undoubtedly a symbol of the wish for a prosperous new year.

To do it right, you have to experience New Year’s Eve in Madeira. In the city of Funchal, fireworks light up the sky in one of the most impressive pyrotechnic shows in the world. So much so, that in 2006 they entered the Guinness Book of Records.