The Rayados de Monterrey They live a crucial moment in the season, because right at the definitive moment in the Concacaf Champions CupFernando Ortiz's team is sowing more doubts than ever, after two consecutive defeats in the Liga MX.
The last one occurred against Blue Cross in it Sports City Stadiumwhere the cement team won 2-1 and caused the Monterrey team to fall to third place in the standings.
After this blow, Luis Romo He spoke with the media to show his face and explain what is coming for the institution this week, with the match against the Inter Miami as the great definitive challenge in the Concachampions.
The first thing to mention is that the team must be calm after the two defeats of Striped in Liga MX, because the important thing is yet to come. Furthermore, he did not hide the excitement that it represents for the team to be able to eliminate the team of Lionel Messi.
“It's going to be an important week, a nice week and we have to change the chip, focus on what is an important part of the game and a clear objective is that we are all adding minutes and we are going with everything for the objective,” he mentioned in the conversation. blunt.
Furthermore, in statements to TUDN, blunt assured that they must be careful with Lionel Messias he explained that they should not leave him any space and that the entire team must be united in the efforts to counteract his presence.
“You can't give it a second. We know what it is Messi. It happened to us in the World Cup, you can't give a player like that a second,” explained the Mexican midfielder prior to the confrontation.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#match #Luis #Romo39s #statements #prior #match #Inter #Miami
Leave a Reply