It is proven that 80% of the time we only use 20% of our clothes. The same goes for plugins. A problem to be solved with initiatives such as the Efímero Club, with which for a little more than two euros a day you can launch a luxury bag every month. A project of two Spanish entrepreneurs, Alejandra Bogas and Rocío Irisarri, which has echoed a trend that has been running for a couple of years in countries like the United States and England, where subscription and rental models are well established.

«For some years now, we have been experiencing a transition towards a consumption model based on use, instead of possession. After analyzing this vision -bogas and Irisarri comment-, we realized that the bag subscription model, which still does not exist in Spain, would be the next step towards a more conscious and responsible fashion. This would allow users to enjoy a wide variety of bags without having to commit to buying them, and without accumulating them in their closet, “they explain to this newspaper.

The platform was launched in December, during which time they have worked in direct contact with each user. «We like to follow up on their experience and also advise them on outfits or which bag to reserve each month according to their plans or tastes. Recently, one of them told us that she had discovered a Spanish brand by reserving one of their bags at Ephemeral, and that she had liked the quality so much that she went directly to buy a bag from the brand. This comforts us a lot because it means that we are on the right track with our goal: a more responsible consumption of fashion, in which you buy knowing that you are going to give that garment or bag a useful life”, they recall with satisfaction.

The founders of Efímero, Alejandra Bogas (right) and Rocío Irisarri.



Requirements to be part of the club? In addition to paying 69 euros per month for the subscription, it is only requested that the bags be used appropriately. «We are a community, and this means that if we all take care of the catalog, we can all enjoy the bags. Just like when a friend leaves you a piece of clothing, this is a circular closet and without responsible use of it, its existence would not be possible,” say Bogas, a strategic consultant, and Irisarri, an expert in marketing and communication in companies in the clothing sector. fashion and beauty.

impeccable bags



To guarantee that each user receives her bag in an impeccable manner, they work with a workshop specialized in luxury bags and, each time a piece is returned, it is cleaned and repaired if it has suffered any damage.

Regarding the catalog of pieces, «we collaborate directly with brands that seek to reduce their entry barriers, and also promote this new consumption of fashion, mostly Spanish brands; and on the other -they add-, we have owned bags and users who want to enjoy new bags while sharing theirs with the rest of the club».

The ones who request the most? “Bags from lesser-known brands with bolder colors or designs that you might never buy but would love to wear are generating a lot of interest. Also, the bags from the most recognized brands that on another occasion they might never have had the chance to try on attract a lot of attention”.

Of course, «more and more couples hire us to give their wives, or fathers to their daughters. Rather than choose something and make a mistake, they prefer to give it all the possibilities and let them choose.