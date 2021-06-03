A group of ants at the entrance to an anthill. Getty

More information

There are unknowable questions, such as squaring the circle, and others that are merely indefinable. The paradigm of the latter is Judge Potter Stewart’s reflection on pornography: “I don’t know how to define it, but I recognize it when I see it.” Intelligence belongs to this category of concepts. We don’t know how to define it, but we all recognize it when we see it, don’t we? A totally different matter is to recognize the intelligence of others, the fungi, ants and bees that surround us, the Martians invented by fiction and all those machines determined to beat us at chess and poker and to do things better than us.

Let’s take the humble slime mold, a low-lying being that doesn’t have a single neuron, let’s not talk about something remotely resembling a brain. Despite this, two scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self-Organization in Göttingen have shown that they are capable of remember the places where they have eaten, especially if they have eaten well. They can also find the shortest way through a maze. Holding that a mushroom has some kind of intelligence is the surest route to the shrink, but the fact is that they do. I wish I could get out of the labyrinths with such moldy self-confidence.

Social insects are puzzling. An ant cannot calculate anything, but an ant hill can. Imagine an anthill of the great ones, a Benidorm of ant hills, which can perfectly have a dozen mouths. The ants usually dump the corpses in a place where they disturb as little as possible, and between all of them they calculate the exact point that is furthest from all the mouths, as if they had to struggle for years with the neighborhood associations. It is a tiring geometric problem to solve, but there those hymenopteran syringes go finding the solution faster than a professor.

Why is an octopus smarter than a squid? Genomes provide important clues. Both animals show genomes typical of their class, the cephalopods, except that the octopus has undergone a vast expansion of certain genes (cadherins) involved in communication between neurons. Humans and our ancestors have also amplified that genetic family, but independently from that of octopuses. This points to intelligence having evolved twice, once in octopuses and once in humans. But both, in the end, end up serving the same purpose: predicting the future based on experience.

Science fiction authors have been particularly clumsy in this chapter. When they set out to design alien beings, they display a disturbing lack of creativity. To begin with, they are usually irredeemable tetrapod-centric ones. If the Martian does not have two arms and two legs, he is removed from the casting. But the worst thing is that they have failed to imagine an intelligence truly different from ours. Like us, Martians find solutions to new problems, they use their emotions and intuitions and their motivation is to understand the issues that lie ahead. If there really is a form of intelligence other than human, our imagination has not been up to the task.