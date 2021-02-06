Pacheta. A change of coach, as it cannot be otherwise, always brings with it renewed energy on the part of all footballers, who think that they are starting from scratch again and that they can win a position, and a different proposal in terms of general aspects of the game . With Michel, the Huesca It was a proactive team, with the idea of ​​generating goal situations through being the protagonist with the ball, carrying the weight of the game, playing wide open to generate the largest possible passing lines and progress in the game through horizontality until find the spaces to be deep. The arrival of Pacheta to the Huesca bench has caused a quite sharpened turn of the steering wheel. The first thing the new technician has done is change the system, going 1-3-5-2. The idea of ​​the game has also been changed in terms of how you reach the goal. The team is reactive, seeking to protect itself and come together without the ball so that, when it manages to steal, attack from the vertical and in a few passes.

The system. This drawing, simply by the fact of how it is made, makes you very strong in the center lane and be very protected when pressure lines overcome you on the inside. To the three centrals, something that has opened the door of ownership to Gaston Silva, a center-back that I like, we must add the profile of the footballers who play ahead. In Pucela were Seoane, Mikel Rico and Doumbia the chosen ones, emphasizing what I mentioned above, a strong armor in interior areas. For the type of footballer who is used as a lane, both Maffeo as Javi galán, one of the revelations of The league, appreciate the fact of having their backs well covered and being able to fly happily in the opponent’s field without having to worry so much about the rigorous returns.

Rafa Mir’s partner. The doubt, in the attack, will be to see who is accompanying Rafa Mir, who comes from doing a fantastic hat-trick in Zorrilla. The other day it was Okazaki, but between Sandro, Ontiveros, Juan Carlos, Sergio Gómez and company will be the dispute. My bet, when they are all available, is for a Mir-Sandro duo, seeing the game idea that Pacheta wants to implement and the footballers to use for it.