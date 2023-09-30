A different formula for Arab cooperation
Interested Arabs usually set their hours for the presence of His Excellency Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, as he is one of the most important godfathers of Emirati politics in recent decades, and he is also one of the most prominent theorists of Arab politics in the twenty-first century. Important views, as they provide a clear vision of the political scene of his country and the Gulf region, which has an influence across its borders, while deepening its geopolitical as well as geoeconomic presence. Therefore, his presence always provides a luxurious addition to Arab political thought, and this was what was at the Arab Media Forum in its twenty-second edition.
Dr. Anwar Gargash presented a deep vision on the concept of searching for a different formula for Arab cooperation, and here is an explicit call to what must be called after he consumed the prevailing concept that arose from the beginning of the twentieth century, and the associated theses of Arab nationalism that led to the formation of Arab political thought and achieved its maximum goals. The establishment of Arab national states.
The political formula for the concept of nationalism took advantage of the Egyptian Free Officers Revolution in July 1952, after which it pushed the Arab national liberation forces to form the map of the Arab countries. For decades, the formula remained trapped in a closed circle that did not know any renewal that kept pace with international changes, and even Arab ones in all their political and social contexts.
Arab national security is one of the most important topics that requires redefinition. The definition of “national security” that emerged after the tripartite aggression against Egypt in 1956 is no longer consistent with changes and transformations. National security, in its contemporary sense, has had basic priorities. Terrorism has emerged as a threat to the national state, and has contributed to the overthrow and failure of many of it. Interventions in Arab affairs are no longer limited to a specific state or entity in the previous picture, which requires re-adjusting the definition of Arab national security. It is It is necessary to remember and work to correct the definition, as it is one of the most important approaches to security correction at the national level.
The formula for joint Arab cooperation seems to be a very profound concept, and the serious incidents of the earthquake in Syria and Morocco and the flood in Libya force an extrapolation into what must be looked at with attention. It is not possible to support countries affected by natural and even political disasters without a formula based on clarity in the vision of joint cooperation.
The motivations proposed by Dr. Anwar Gargash deserve to be worked on by the intellectual and political elites in the Arab world by seriously searching for an updated formula for Arab cooperation based on common economic interests. Involving societies in this formula is a necessity, as there is no time for Arabs to waste with the technological acceleration and the great boom in the world’s economies. Modernizing the unifying idea of the Arabs is a gateway to change, and if the UAE presents itself as a country that works through its partners and is capable of dynamic political work and has courageous political initiatives to build bridges with the East and the West, then this is a successful model that can be relied upon and replicated. Success is for everyone, and as a wise thinker and politician, Gargash put his finger on it. In light of the wounding of the Arabs, will the elites assume their responsibilities and proceed to produce a formula for joint cooperation?
Hani Salem Mashour*
*Yemeni writer
