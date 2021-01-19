The president of Colombia, Iván Duque, in December 2019. LUIS ROBAYO / AFP

The year 2021 began and electoral politics began to move. Although Colombia is in the second peak of the pandemic, different political sectors already hold small meetings and send emissaries to establish alliances for the national elections of 2022. In March of next year will be the congressional elections; then, in May, the first presidential round; and in June, the second round. The situation is desperate for most of the political parties and, above all, for the government coalition. The map is as follows …