An amino acid rich diet proline can stimulate a greater tendency to develop the depression. To declare it in a recent study, are the scientists of theBiomedical Research Institute of Girona (IDIBGI) and Pompeu Fabra University (UPF) of Barcelona, ​​Spain who have identified this amino acid as a reason for depression in laboratory mice.

The results of the Research have been published in the scientific journal Cell Metabolism.

Here’s what the role of proline is in the development of depression

The research was led by Dr. José Manuel Fernández-Real and by Dr. Jordi Mayneris-Perxachs, of the research group on Nutrition, Eumetabolism and Health ofIDIBGI And CIBEROBNand by Dr. Rafael Maldonado, of the research group Neuropharmacology-Neurophar at the Pompeu Fabra University and annexed toHospital de la Mar Medical Research Institute (IMIM).

In order to obtain this information regarding an amino acid, the type and number of amino acids present in the diet of the patients examined were carefully studied, who also filled out a questionnaire to measure their depressive mood. "We were surprised that what was most associated with depression, assessed through this questionnaire, was the consumption of proline."Said Dr. Fernández-RealofIDIBGIand also head of the endocrinology section of Dr. Josep Trueta of Girona and director of Department of Medical Sciences of the University of Girona. To confirm this, when plasma metabolomics were evaluated, the amino acid concentration emerged as one of the metabolites most associated with indicators of depression.

Importantly, not all study participants who reported high-dose proline reported feeling more depressed. While studying their gut microbiota, a relationship between depression and bacteria, as well as between depression and bacterial genes associated with amino acid metabolism, was also carefully investigated.

Therefore, it was stated that the circulating amino acid levels depended on the microbiota: “The microbiota of patients with high proline consumption but low plasma proline levels was similar to the microbiota associated with low levels of depression and was enriched with bacterial genes involved in the transport and metabolism of the “amino acid”, explained Dr. Mayneris-Perxachsa Miguel Servet researcher at IDIBGI.

To find out if the presence of proline was a cause or a consequence of depressive mood, the participants' microbiota was transplanted into mice.. The rodents that became more depressed had received the microbiota from participants with high amino acid concentrations or more depressed subjects. Several genes associated with proline transport were also found in the brains of these mice: "The possibility of transferring the phenotype of depression from humans to mice through microbiota transplantation and the demonstration that this transplant generates alterations in proline transport reveals that this proline may be causally associated with depression", Specified Doctor Maldonado, of the UPF.

Another confirmatory experiment was performed using fruit flies (Drosophila melanogaster), to which a more depressive mood can be induced. Researchers isolated two types of bacteria from the microbiota associated with proline consumption and added them to sterilized fly feed. Flies that ingested food with Lactobacillus, which was associated with less depression in mice, were more able to overcome the difficulties they faced later on. In contrast, those who ingested Enterobacter, which is associated with depression in humans, were much more depressed.

Finally, the same experiment was performed on genetically engineered flies to eliminate the channels that carry proline to the brain. In this case, the amino acid failed to reach the brain and the flies were found to be highly resistant to depression.

“These results demonstrate the importance of proline and its influence on people’s depressive mood, which until now had not been taken into consideration “, highlighted Dr. Fernández-Real. The study also paved the way for new studies to find possible dietary treatments for depression.

Foods that contain proline are broth made from animal bone, collagen powder, gelatin and other high protein foods such as liver, beef, free range chicken, wild fish and egg yolks. Proline is an unconditional amino acid, which means that the body produces some on its own while the rest is introduced through protein-rich foods.. The functions of this amino acid include repairing skin damage, supporting the immune system, healing the joints, improving antioxidant status, improving intestinal health and nutrient absorption, supporting metabolism and protecting the cardiovascular system. One of the most important roles of proline includes the formation of collagen, the most abundant protein in the human body that gives connective tissue structure and strength.