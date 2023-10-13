Nutritionist Nicholas Fullerg called the OMAD diet harmful and useless

Dietitian Nicholas Fullerg warned that the OMAD diet, popular among celebrities (an abbreviation for the English One Meal a Day – one meal a day – approx. “Tapes.ru”) is useless for weight loss and harmful to health. His opinion published edition of The Conversation.

The specialist explained that the OMAD diet is a variant of intermittent fasting, in which you eat once a day and fast for the remaining 23 hours. According to him, many celebrities adhere to this diet schedule, for example, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, musicians Bruce Springsteen and Chris Martin.

Fullerg noted that supporters of the OMAD diet praise it for the fact that with its help they can quickly lose weight, but, in his opinion, the pounds will return as quickly as they went away. “Crash diets, especially those that involve long periods of fasting, are not enjoyable and lead to feelings of deprivation and social isolation,” the doctor said. He also cited such strict restrictions as one of the possible causes of eating disorders.

In addition, Fullerg pointed out that the OMAD diet does not provide any guidance on how to achieve a balanced diet. According to him, this approach can provoke vitamin deficiency in the body and subsequent health problems – from chronic fatigue to osteoporosis due to decreased bone density.

