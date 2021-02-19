The museum Capodimonte It is very important in Naples, with galleries of ancient and contemporary art. From this week, exhibits a painting based on an image by Diego Maradona de Cebollita, made by Italian artist Paolo La Motta, which was purchased by the GreenCare Award organization with the goal of being installed on site.

“The gift summarizes a reflection on denied childhood that unites children from geographically different places, but who unfortunately suffer the experience of abandonment and abandonment by adults. It seeks to reflect children who live on the street, in marginal neighborhoods, without the necessary care for the correct development of a human being“, according to Capodimonte communicated.

The sample includes boys from the Spanish Quarter, Rione Traiano and Scampia and also little Dieguito, “who grew up in a disadvantaged context, from which He was only able to free himself thanks to that talent that made him famous all over the world“, according to the argument of the entity.

The work of the artist Paolo La Motta based on an image of Diego Maradona’s childhood.

Napoli’s stadium was renamed Diego Maradona after his death on November 25. Also, an altar was erected in the city and statues are built for the best player in the club’s history, in which he won two Scudetti, 1987 and 1990.