Maryam Bukhathamin (Ras al-Khaimah)

The Al-Jeer Primary and Health Care Center of the Ras Al Khaimah Medical District has completed its complete preparations in terms of medical devices, equipment and beds for the opening of a dialysis department at the center, to receive stable cases transferred from Obaidullah Specialist Hospital. It is expected that the department will officially open during the coming days of this month, as the department currently includes about 8 beds equipped with medical equipment for dialysis, not to mention that the competent authority will during the current period provide medical and nursing staff who will initiate and supervise the patients transferred from Obaidullah Hospital. According to their medical condition, which needs to be stable and needs washing.

In their turn, the people of Sha`am and Al-Jir and the surrounding areas praised the medical initiative undertaken by the competent authority, which is represented by the lack of rational leadership that is always concerned with the health and safety of the citizen, and overcoming difficulties in the delivery of medical services to him.

Citizen Ali Saeed Al-Nadeeb, a senior citizen who receives dialysis treatment at Obaidullah Hospital, said that it is a happy issue for dialysis patients, and that the dialysis service is provided in one of the primary health care centers in the northern regions of the emirate and the allocation of a department for dialysis in it. This will relieve the patient from the trouble and hardship of the distance between his area and the washing department at Obaidullah Hospital, which is about half an hour away from the northern regions, noting that the issue of time is separated by a minute for a kidney patient, especially whose condition needs to be washed permanently and continuously, reiterating his thanks and gratitude for the wise leadership and specialists.

In turn, the mother, Fatima Muhammad Saadoun, from the people of the Shaam area, praised the humanitarian initiative and the provision of distinguished medical services in the emirate, which would raise the level of health of dialysis patients, and contribute to alleviating their suffering with disease.