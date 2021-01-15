In his immense essay on the plague, Leiser Madanes in Deus Mortalis (Cuaderno de Filosofía Política, 5, Buenos Aires, 2006), tells us that Cronos abandoned the world to its fate and that the art of politics consisted in alleviating disorder in that world neglected by the gods. For several experts, the art of politics in Argentina is more than distracted in the upcoming elections as the pandemic continues in an environment where even the solid seems to crumble.

Andrés Malamud, who contemplates the panorama from Lisbon, points out that in 2021 the elections will condition the economic agenda. “The official recipe will repeat the main characteristics of the previous Kirchner efforts: delay in rates and slow down a greater inflationary acceleration. This path will play to the detriment of investments”, He maintains.

Malamud argues that there is less room for action due to “little credibility, lack of financing, greater macro imbalances, very high exchange rate gap and prolonged recession. The fiscal consolidation that Martín Guzmán demands requires will and power, but if the Government wins it will have no will, and if it loses it will have no power “, anticipates in a report that the consulting firm abeceb sent to its clients.

In the depopulated city of Buenos Aires, a banker with power and a low profile says that the only thing that interests the market is to know with how much debt and with how much issuance he is going to finance this year’s fiscal deficit. According to their reasoning, the more issuance, the greater pressure on the exchange rate and the impact on inflation that has become “a problem.”

To this fact he linked, precisely, Guzmán’s move to replace the Secretary of Finance, Diego Bastourre, with a consolation prize in the Central, by the duo Mariano Sardi and Fernando Morra, more related to the financial sector. “The minister bets on financing”, it was played.

To all this, it transpired that the Central, which avoided the abrupt devaluation of the official, earned $ 19 billion in the arm wrestling with the financiers in the future dollar operations.

The Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, last week in Neuquén. Photo Télam

The industrialists with bridges with the Patria Institute slip that there is the conviction that the State can solve everything, an idea that until now was left aside by Alberto Fernández. But the alarms went off when the President opened the door to interventions and not only in the field. Public services, prepaid and telecommunications know what it is about, even if there is going backwards as with corn.

A collateral damage is the agricultural investment funds that are investing in Paraguay instead of expanding the border in Argentina. Other: tax residence is requested, not in Uruguay; in Spain.

It is curious because even the CGT has a different vision of the State. Gerardo Martínez, leader of the UOCRA, slipped on Cristina’s health reform: “It generates more general uncertainty”He said concerned about the 2021 funds and the vision that it is necessary to reform but with everyone sitting at the table.

Meanwhile, the trade unionists maintain a dialogue that is not cut on vacation with the Argentine Business Association and the group of Six that brings together from the UIA, the Stock Market, Construction, banks and commerce.

“If the rules are not respected, investment is paralyzed. Here it is not a question of a greater role for the State, but of guaranteeing rules. The level of poverty is enormous and the social emergency, unimaginable ”, insists Martínez.

In companies, nobody expected an adjustment in rates like Macri’s with 3,450% in electricity and 2,881% in gas in an electoral year, which shows the size of the correction and the political cost. But they were excited, as a result of the immense amount of information that the State designed for the destination of social aid, which was going to be selective subassemblies.

“The Government knows where those who can pay are, but decided to subsidize them”, They commented on a generator that put their headquarters up for sale.

It is no exception to the home office beat. Accenture stopped renting 22 thousand meters. Globant left its San Telmo block.

This week shook the news of Ford leaving Brazil. Consulted multis of the USA if any one thinks to retire this time of Argentina like Wal Mart or Nike, they discard it outright. “Although there are defensive positions, not planned”, They assured in a mass consumption firm when noting that Latin America lost weight in the corporations. And on that map, Argentina is visualized as a place of risk.

Joe Biden will assume the presidency of the United States on January 20. The Government awaits your support in the negotiations with the IMF. Reuters photo

In the Amcham, which shelters the multis of the US and other countries, they say that the catchphrase of its CEO, Alejandro Díaz, in meetings with the government is: “Help us help you”.

In economics they get excited with Joe Biden. Minister Guzmán has illusions. His mentor, Joseph Stiglitz, has a personal relationship from his time at Yale with new Treasury chief Janet Yellen, which predates Stiglitz sharing the Nobel Prize in economics with Yellen’s husband, George Akerlof.

Guzmán knows that the deal may be delayed beyond May. The IMF will do nothing until Yellen’s team is completed. For George Bush that change took eight months. In the Casa Rosada they cling to the agreement with the IMF: “It will order us internally and externally,” they release the businessmen.

“It is not time for individual proposals. Biden doesn’t have an agenda. A collective proposal must be built with the region that addresses the main concern for Washington, which is Venezuela”Suggested the former director before the IDB, Eugenio Díaz Bonilla to Solá.

One issue of this new stage is where Argentina stands in relation to China. The disappearance of Jack Ma, the billionaire owner of Alibabá, is a sign of changes in the Asian giant. If Xi Jinping was authoritarian politically and liberal economically, it seems that goes for absolute control. This was a conversation between those who used to spend the holidays on another continent and took refuge in the exclusive Bay of the Moors that the Mihanovichs developed in Lobería in front of a turquoise sea that compensates for the strong winds from the southern province.