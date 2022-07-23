Mirian Cortés has been rector of the Pontifical University of Salamanca for seven years. At the time of her appointment, she was one of the few women to head an academic center of that rank dependent on the Church. She has had to be there at a time when the demographic crisis is going to subtract students in the short term from universities that have proliferated excessively, as she explains, representing the general sentiment of the rectors, both public and private . And also seeing how the generation that comes to the classroom is the least practicing in centuries in terms of religion. In this context, the debate on the relationship between science, humanities and religion is of considerable importance. A debate to which Catholic universities cannot be oblivious. Even less one that depends on the Episcopal Conference.

– One of the challenges of the Church is to link faith and culture. Should the University be the center of this debate?

– One of our missions is to offer a dialogue between faith, culture, science and reason. And propose a conversation between all sciences. To reach the Truth, with a capital letter, this dialogue is necessary. Here what has more prominence is Theology and Philosophy, and many activities are organized around these centers. But we also do it transversally.

– In what sense?

– Our last two honorary doctorates were Adela Cortina and Margarita Salas, an ethicist and a biologist, and I think that is a sign that permanent dialogue is necessary. Because nothing is neutral, everything has ethical implications. The development of science has an impact on people and that is what should concern us. We must ensure that the end of scientific progress is the person. This university tries to put its grain of sand in this area of ​​academic culture.

– Does the research carried out here also participate in this debate?

– We try to make it something transversal, that it is also observed in doctoral theses and in other research projects. It is fairly well covered in the Human Sciences, but we also want there to be a link in the technical careers, to see that interdisciplinary dimension.

– Does academic freedom have any limits at this university?

– Academic freedom is a fundamental right, that is evident. Our teachers know that they must respect the identity of our center. They sign it in their contracts. In the classroom they can express everything that is the result of their research, as they do in a thesis or an academic work of another type. Another thing is freedom of opinion, which is limited by respect for the Catholic identity of the university.

Training and resources



– Some social groups say that private universities are commercialized and have turned teaching into a business. What do you think?

– We neither entered nor left in that debate. There is a wide variety of educational options in Spain and some of the private universities are actually owned by companies looking for a profit. I will never criticize legitimate private initiative, but that is not our model; we make a different contribution.

– They are non-profit, but are they self-financing?

– The universities, and now I am talking about the first ones, were born from the impulse of the Church, which has always considered that education is inalienable. She does it for profit, true, but she has to support it. The result is that, by not trying to earn money, we have more freedom to grant scholarships, for example. I will tell you that I do not know of any student who has had to leave for financial reasons. Our prices are higher than those of a public university but lower than those of a typical private university. And we do not cost a euro to the State or the autonomous community. As a general line, we are sustainable.

– Do you feel comfortable sitting in meetings with university presidents who do want to earn money and condition part of their decisions on it?

– I feel comfortable with all the rectors, from public and private universities. We each have our model and we are not influenced. Then there is a forum only for the private ones and it is enriching to participate in it. Let’s not forget that private companies also offer a public service, that of higher education, and that is why we are regulated. We respect all legitimate options but what we do demand is that our researchers and students have the same rights as those of the public ones, that students and professors are never distinguished by the ownership of their center, that the freedom of choice of the former and the scientific contribution of the latter is recognised.

– Has the Church at some point considered a concertation system for the university as it exists in compulsory education?

– We have discussed it in private, yes. But it is something that the State should actually raise. And given the great proliferation of public universities, I don’t think he has an interest or sees a need.

– Proliferation, just said. Are there too many universities in Spain, especially with a short-term horizon of a drop in the number of young people?

– There is going to be a brutal decrease in the number of young people of age to reach the University. We are aware of this and I think that the rectors share the general feeling that there is an excess of centers. If the decline in the birth rate continues, it would only be justified to open new universities if it were necessary to fill training gaps, to meet specific demands of the labor market. To offer the same, it makes no sense.

– As there are now so many, the resulting effect is that young people barely leave the house to do their studies, compared to what happened not so many years ago.

– A university generates wealth wherever it is located, but the lack of movement of students is also poverty if you look at it in another way, especially because it limits their human relationships and their openness to other contexts. Indeed, it does not seem justified that there are so many universities, but nobody is considering closing a campus. Who would put the bell on the cat? It is very difficult to reconcile the interests of one and the other.

– What does a Church university offer students today, in a context of decline in religious practice, especially among young people?

– We live in a secularized society in which this practice has fallen due to the lack of religious training, which has also ceased to be received at home. In this context, a university like this fills that gap, that of knowledge of Christian Humanism. There are subjects of ethical-theological content, which are given in all grades. They expose the Social Doctrine of the Church and the ethics applied to the profession. With them, along with other university activities, they are offered to open up to transcendence. Then, each one carries it into their daily life or ignores it.

students and religion



– Has the Pontifical been adapting in some way to this new social reality?

– Yes. Thirty years ago, those subjects I’m talking about weren’t given. They were introduced with the curricula derived from the Bologna reform. Before they were electives offered by Theology. Now they are official. In recent years there have been fewer changes, but we have noticed that covid has also taken its toll on religious observance. We’ll see if it’s a parenthesis or a trend. The teachers try to show how the Social Doctrine of the Church responds to the specific problems of each moment.

– Does your educational proposal have a hook among foreign students? Is the weight of countries with emerging Catholicism noticeable?

– We have never had many foreigners. Now they are 5%, which rises to 7% with the Erasmus. They concentrate above all on Ecclesiastical Sciences and come especially from Latin America, as well as from Africa and Asia. In careers such as Communication and Health there is also a certain percentage of foreigners. It is a subject that we have pending and we hope that this percentage will grow, among other things, with the introduction of English in the classrooms.

– What weighs more on new students: teaching quality or religious ideology?

– There’s no difference. We are an open university. And our students know what our ideology is. I believe that the majority choose us for quality and surely there is a certain percentage that does so because of the condition of a Catholic University, which gives them confidence. I have never heard of any student rejecting us for being a Catholic center.

– In other countries there are lay people who are interested in studies related to the Bible or to religion in general. Does it happen here too?

– The students of Ecclesiastical Sciences, for the most part, are ordained or will be. What you mention does not usually happen here, which is something that does happen in Germany, where there are lay people, as well as candidates for the priesthood or consecrated life, present in these careers. It is true that we have some master’s degrees, for example in the Social Doctrine of the Church, to which lay people go because they seek training for a job. It also happens in the field of Canon Law to collaborate in ecclesiastical courts or diocesan curiae.

– A few weeks ago, the Spanish Church agreed to ask the Pope for more responsibility for women. What do you think?

– I don’t think it’s necessary to ask him. He has said it since the beginning of his pontificate. But women have to prepare for it. Their mission must be framed in the role of the laity, men or women.

– And what can be expected from this performance of the laity?

– Their role will be more relevant and steps will have to be taken along this path, because the Church will have to rely more on them. During this pontificate much progress has been made in this area, and there is no turning back. But everything takes time. In any case, I assure you that in some sense and when it comes to women, the Church is ahead of society.