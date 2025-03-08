A diagnosis of freshly completed cirrhosis: “I drank a lot on weekends, but not daily”

“But how can it be, if I have always drunk on weekends and nothing has never happened?” Q. Many questions were asked in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Clinic Hospital in Barcelona now almost two years ago, where a month after suffering a liver failure was admitted. In the midst of gravity and confusion, the two words that were going to change life by force for the first time: liver cirrhosis. I was 40 years old. Never before suspected, neither he nor doctors, that his consumption of alcohol to binge in nightclubs, meals and drinks with friends had been able to cause irreversible scars in the liver. He had a history that many ballots gave him: his two parents have a disease called fatty liver and was hypertensive.

High risk and “binge” consumption: thus has changed the way of drinking among minors

The case of P. is an example of how liver pathologies are changing in Spain. Viral hepatitis are no longer the main causes of liver problems, but the damage that alcohol (alcohol hepatitis) or a poor diet and a sedentary lifestyle (linked to the diagnosis of metabolic liver steatosis or fatty liver).

These two ailments are behind most cirrhosis, liver cancers and the indications of liver transplantation, alerted the hepatologists gathered in the Congress of the Spanish Association for the study of the liver (AEHH) held last week. A study Posted in 2020 in the magazine Journal of hepatology He also confirmed that alcohol had become the first cause of liver disease in hospitals using the clinic data. Until 2015 it was hepatitis C, whose presence is now marginal because that year patients with a new antiviral that allows the virus to eliminate.

“We diagnose more alcohol hepatitis, but we also have the feeling that we are seeing more people below 40 years, something that was used before,” shares Elisa Pose, a specialist hepatologist in diseases derived from this consumption at the Clinic Hospital in Barcelona. “What was exceptional today is not and every time it will be less if we do not remedy him,” warned the hitherto president of the AEHH, Manuel Romero, at the inauguration of the Congress. However, the decrease in the average age of diagnosis is not yet consistent in statistical terms, according to the data of the Spanish Hepatitis Registry associated with alcohol, the doctor points out.

A screening to detect in time

Liver diseases are silent. Many times they face when there is a great affectation in the organ. A hospital admission ends up unmasking the diagnosis. At the Clinic Hospital they have activated a screening program in the Addiction Unit so that all patients entering this way undergo tests to evaluate the status of their liver. Seeing the damage early increases the possibilities of the problem being reversed with abstinence and a healthy life. One in ten are diagnosed thanks to this Screening.

The Spanish association for the study of the liver considers that the health of the liver in a preventive liver should be tested to all people with risk factors such as the usual consumption of alcohol, obesity, diabetes or transaminases altered independently of their age. “The early diagnosis is crucial in order to design interventions that completely change the prognosis of the disease,” Romero said.

Going out and not drinking makes you the weirdo, to look at you differently. To the people who have love I tell what happened to me. In my generation we assume as normal from the age of 15 to drink every weekend without exception until we burst

There is hope for patients with alcohol -associated hepatitis. Around 15% of cases are rewarded. They recover the liver function. “It is what we are studying and we hope to publish it soon. They are people with bad liver function when they enter the hospital but with monitoring, abstinence and patience, complications disappear and can even work again almost normal, ”progresses the pose doctor. In cases of fatty liver, the percentage of recoveries is much higher (up to 80%) if the diet is changed, physical activity is made and alcohol consumption is abandoned, according to the AEEH.

Life with cirrhosis is nothing like normality. “I have the livest liver than normal and the spleen too. I get to notice without a shirt and when I’m sitting it hurts. I have to move. In addition, I am physically exhausted, ”says P. has not returned to work since the crisis of March 2023, although he hopes to be able to receive someday. The drop that filled the glass, where appropriate, was a cortisone medication for stomach problems that was taking a long time. “Although I didn’t know, my liver was already wrong and couldn’t anymore.”

Until recently, the only possible treatment for hepatitis associated with alcohol was corticosteroids, but in 2023 a new indication was opened to transplant very selected cases of patients without requiring a time of abstinence. From then on at the Clinic there has been a new liver to 10 people who were in this situation.

“Functional people are diagnosed”

After the diagnosis, P. has gone through the phase of denial, disbelief, anger and now, little by little and with psychological help, acceptance. “These emotions are very frequent in our clinical practice because we have in our heads that people with liver disease are socially excluded and have bad conditions, but this is not so. Here we diagnose advanced liver pathology to functional people at a family and work level with socially inserted consumption patterns, such as a commercial that has many work meals where it drinks. At the end of the day it consumes a lot of alcohol but does not jump that alarm, ”says Pose. Among those diagnosed, a combined pattern is usually seen, according to the doctor. It starts drinking binge socially and ends up adding a habitual consumption.

“I think of self -deception and do self -criticism. My movie was that during the week I did not consume alcohol although the weekend drank a lot. And with that I was calm, but I got everything: genetic liver problems and stomach medication. If I had not drunk so much I would not have such great damage, ”reflects P. Six or seven beers, some wine and two glasses was a normal weekend day. High risk consumption is two drinking units in women and three in men a day.

There is no “responsible consumption” of alcohol: science and industry says it can no longer use this claim



The abstinence, says P., has placed him in a new place in the world: “Going out and not drinking makes you the weirdo, that they look different. To the people who have love I tell what happened to me. In my generation we assume as normal from the age of 15 to drink every weekend without exception until we burst. ” At the end of the interview, he asks that “all the professionals of the clinic” be mentioned in the last two years: “UCI staff, hepatology plant nurses, Dr. Elisa Pose, psychologists.” “You could say,” he adds, “that life owes them.”