A ‘diabolical’ plant with possible medicinal effects appears in Texas and keep their location secret

He sprouted from the rocks as a challenge to aridity. In the middle of Chihuahua deserta red and white spot emerged from the ground, bright and shameless against the brown dust. No one hoped to find something like that in such a inhospitable place, much less a discovery that would shake the botanical world After half a century of silence. But he was there, tiny and hairy, showing his flowers as demonic hornschallenging the heat and oblivion.

It all started when Deb Manleya curious volunteer, decided to explore the dusty Big Bend National Park In Texas. Armed with a camera and an attentive eye, captured that peculiar plant and shared the image in Inaturalista platform where fans and experts document the flora and fauna of the world. Without knowing it, I had put on the map a species never seen before, a finding that perplexed the researchers of the California Science Academy.

Isaac Lichter Marckone of the scientists involved, explained in a statement that “while many assume that plants and animals in our national parks have already been documented”, scientists still make “surprising discoveries in these iconic protected landscapes.” Manley’s photograph was the trigger that led the researchers to the remote corner of the park, eager to unravel the mystery of the hairy flower.

It wasn’t just a new species; It was a New genre. This did not happen in a United States National Park for about 50 years. The scientific community was fascinated with that finding and soon began to call it Woolly Devil – Lanudo demon – For the fibers that covered their leaves and their red flowers that looked like horns. However, its official name, Biradiata oviculapay tribute to the cimarrones sheep that roam the arid mountains of Big Bend, since Ovis means sheep In Latin.

But this small plant is much more than a botanical rarity. It belongs to the Sunflower familyalthough it is difficult to imagine it. “EITHER. Biradiata is a member of the Sunflowers family, although she does not resemble her relatives radially at first sight, ”Marck said. “After sequencing your DNA and comparing it with other specimens in the herbarium of the Academy, we discover that it is not only a new species within the Group of Sunflowers, but it is also different enough to justify a completely new genre,” he guaranteed.

Big Bles best saved secret

Despite its resistant appearance, the Woolly Devil It is incredibly vulnerable. Has only been found in Three very specific places inside the park, in such a narrow range that worries scientists. It is a small plant, which barely Measure 2 to 7 centimeters wide, appearing timidly between the stones and sand. The researchers describe it as “ephemeral”, since its life cycle is short and depends on very precise environmental conditions.

And there lies the problem. This region of the Chihuahua desert has suffered severe droughts, and the Climate change Threat with further aggravate the aridity of the place. The close distribution of Woolly Devil He suggests that it is extremely sensitive to climatic variations, which leads scientists to think that this newly discovered plant could already be in Danger of extinction. “We have only observed this plant in three very small places in the corner north of the park, and we may have documented a species that is already in the process of disappearance,” Marck warned.





To protect her, researchers have decided keep your exact coordinates. They do not want human interest to put it at greater risk. But its rarity could have implications that go beyond conservation. When observing it under the microscope, the team found special glands that contain compounds similar to those they have anti -cancer and anti -inflammatory properties in other plants of the sunflower family. Although more research is required, this suggests that Woolly Devil I could offer valuable clues for medicine.

Thus, in the midst of a national park forgotten by time and maps, a small plant has appeared that defies not only the desert, but also to the understanding of biodiversity and its possibilities. A good example that, even in the most inhospitable corners, life finds ways to break through.