Scientists in Saratov have developed a device for ventilation of rooms that reduces heating costs, reported December 17 TASS in the press service of the Saratov State Technical University (SSTU) named after Yu.A. Gagarin.

According to the developer, Professor Yuri Pechenegov, in winter it is important to transfer heat in the exhaust air to the flow of supply air.

“Therefore, we have developed a special device for exchanging heat and moisture between two air flows, which allows us to minimize energy costs for temperature adjustment of the supply air flow supplied to the room,” the specialist specified.

Thanks to the device, it is possible to completely eliminate consumer payments for heating, the developers say. We are talking about rooms with thermally insulated walls, a sufficient number of lamps and other heat sources. Payments to owners will only be received for electricity, the university added.

The development can be used in residential buildings, administrative and industrial premises. It can replace centralized heating systems and networks.

As the university emphasized, ventilation has temperature, moisture content, and air speed. The uniqueness of the development is that it allows you to regulate the air parameters in a ventilated room.

Regardless of the outside air temperature, the device operates without the formation of ice on the heat transfer surface; as a result, moisture does not accumulate or freeze, since it is collected from the exhaust air flow and transferred to the supply air flow after each heat exchange section.

