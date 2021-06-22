The Dubai Health Authority stated that it is currently studying the “Enppi” device to measure the vital functions of the body and diagnose the disease symptoms in a person, within two minutes, noting that the device can be used in hospitals and health centers, after its approval early next year, and the patient can use the device in his home.

Dr. Asmaa Al Ali, from the Dubai Health Authority, said that the “Enppi” device was manufactured by the National Enppi Company in the Emirate of Dubai, and it contains two sections, one of which is for measuring the vital functions of the body, such as pressure, heart rate, breathing rate, body temperature, and oxygen rate in the body. Hematology, ECG, and the second section diagnose pathological symptoms with the diagnosis of the disease itself.

She stated that the device performs all examinations and diagnoses and shows the result within two minutes, noting that the device is currently being studied, as it was used in examining 400 patients, and the results were very satisfactory, and the device will be approved after its use in examining 3000 patients, and it is planned that the study process will end in the quarter The end of the current year, and approved for use early next year.

Al Ali added: “We measure the extent to which the device determines the symptoms of the sick person, as the device collects data from the patient, by answering the questions he asks him about a specific disease, identifies his medical history, then diagnoses the condition, and determines if the person’s condition is normal or He needs to follow up or visit a specialized hospital.”

She indicated that the device includes the feature of booking an appointment with a doctor in a hospital or emergency, or that the patient receives a video consultation.

She explained that after the patient’s visit to the doctor and the completion of the treatment phase, the device assesses his condition, determines the extent of its improvement or the need for follow-up, noting that the device can be used in health centers and hospitals, in addition to the possibility that the patient has to use it at home.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

