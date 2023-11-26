Russian scientists have developed a prototype device that will help engineers create the “filling” for high-speed computers and devices that can “see” through walls. The new equipment is a frequency meter in the sub-terahertz range (300 GHz – 1 THz). As experts note, these frequencies are of particular interest to specialists who are involved in creating the technology of the future.

“In this frequency range, you can perform calculations at high speed. The performance of such devices can be hundreds of times higher than that of modern processors. The development of broadband communication systems and sixth generation mobile networks is also associated with such frequencies. This is due to their ability to transmit large amounts of data at high speeds,” Anastasia Mitrofanova, an engineer at the IRE Spin Photonics Laboratory and a master’s student at the Department of Solid State Electronics, Radiophysics and Applied Information Technologies at MIPT, explained to Izvestia.

Experts believe that there are great prospects for terahertz radiation in the field of biomedicine. It will allow you to scan the human body in a high location, examine organs and tissues and see various pathologies.

Specialists in the field of transport security, thanks to equipment created on the basis of these frequencies, will be able to “see” dangerous non-metallic substances that cannot be recognized by modern metal detectors.

It is also important that terahertz radiation can penetrate materials. This will allow the military to identify mines underground and detect the enemy hidden behind a wall. In turn, rescuers will be able to find people trapped under the rubble.

Specialists from the Institute of Radio Engineering and Electronics took part in the development of the prototype of the device. V.A. Kotelnikov and the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology together with colleagues from Chungbuk National University (Chongju, South Korea).

Through terahertz to the stars: technology will be taught to look through walls