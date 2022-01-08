High or low blood pressure is very dangerous, and a gateway to many chronic diseases, and University of Missouri engineers have succeeded in designing a prototype for a new blood pressure monitor.

How does the new blood pressure monitor work?

The use of a blood pressure monitor depends on monitoring people’s blood pressure on a regular basis, which helps in early detection of various health problems such as high blood pressure, which has no warning signs or symptoms.

The traditional method of measuring blood pressure can affect a number of factors that affect the accuracy of a blood pressure reading, including the nervousness of a patient taking their blood pressure measurements in the doctor’s office, in what is known as “white coat syndrome”.

However, researchers have customized a commercial finger clip device to provide a quick and skin-friendly way to measure and continuously monitor blood pressure, according to the IEEE Sensors Journal.

“Besides measuring blood pressure, the device can also simultaneously measure four additional vital signs: heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, and blood pressure,” said Richard Bifield, a graduate student in mechanical and aerospace engineering at the University of Missouri School of Engineering and lead author of the study. body temperature and respiratory rate.

And Bifield continued, “Usually the blood pressure operation involves a person in the hospital or clinic using an inflatable strap that is wrapped around his arm, but there are three problems with this method, as this can cause damage to the arteries if it is performed repeatedly during a period of time. short, and people’s blood pressure can rise due to nervousness.”

And while it takes up to 30 seconds for the measurement to complete in the traditional method, the new blood pressure monitor can detect the result within 5 seconds using optical sensors placed on the tip of the finger that measure the amount of light reflected off the blood vessels beneath the surface of the skin. “.

Engineers called the PPG blood pressure monitor, which uses two sensors located at two different points on a finger to capture a person’s pulse in order to calculate the speed of the pulse wave, or how fast blood travels through the bloodstream.

The work of the sphygmomanometer depends on collecting data from the speed of the pulse wave, until it is sent wirelessly to a computer to process the signals and calculate the blood pressure by a machine learning algorithm, as previous studies have demonstrated a strong relationship between the speed of the pulse wave and blood pressure.

In the study, a blood pressure meter trial on a sample of 26 participants revealed that it worked with an accuracy rate of about 90 percent for systolic blood pressure, and an accuracy rate of 63 percent for diastolic blood pressure.

Bifield commented on the sphygmomanometer, “The rate of accuracy varies between systolic and diastolic because diastolic pressure, which is the minimum blood pressure for a person, can change greatly depending on a person’s age, and it can also be controlled through various factors, such as: age Atherosclerosis, general health and body weight.

Researchers are currently working on developing a blood pressure monitor for home use, and in the future they are seeking to develop predictive algorithms to help identify vital signs that can serve as indicators of multiple human diseases, such as COVID-19 and influenza.