A device for liquid ventilation of the lungs has been created in Russia, which can be used to treat patients with coronavirus, said Alexey Patrikeev, CEO of the Shvabe holding. His post publishes TASS…

Now, according to him, an experimental sample of the apparatus is being finalized, after which the scientists will begin clinical studies of the method of liquid breathing.

Director of the Kulakov Center for Obstetrics, Gynecology and Perinatology, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Gennady Sukhikh noted that liquid breathing can be used to treat respiratory distress syndrome caused by acute lung damage, for example, with COVID-19.

Also, liquid breathing can be used in newborns with malformations, such as severe forms of bronchopulmonary dysplasia. It allows you to ensure the supply of oxygen to the body when artificial ventilation of the lungs is no longer effective, and also to increase the time for providing assistance to the patient.

Liquid ventilation of the lungs – breathing with a liquid that dissolves oxygen well.