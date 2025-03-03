33 percent of adults will suffer from arrhythmia in their lives. That ailment, which could be compared with the effects of a ‘traffic jam in the functioning of the heart, so far used to be resolved with catheterization -the introduction of small ones … Tubes for some vein to the heart, to evaluate its status- and then a ablation- extend an area- to end the arrhythmia. Now, researchers at the Gregorio Marañón public hospital have completed a job in which they have been occupied for 20 years, together with the Polytechnic University of Valencia, to establish a new non -invasive system that allows you to know how the heart is in just 10 minutes, and then perform the ablation at the point just where it is needed.

The new technology is called Corify Care, and the CEO of the company that develops it is an engineer who worked at the Gregorio Marañón for many years, Andreu Climent. As he explains, it works through an electrode vest that allows to see the electrical activity of the heart, differentiated in colors according to the propagation speed of said activity. That allows to locate very quickly where the problem is. It is used for cases of arrhythmias, but also for example to install pacemaker, which now, he has said, “they fail in 30 percent of cases because the doctor has not been able to see if he was well placed.”

Also the results of arrhythmias fail up to 40 percent of occasions because “ablation is normally done in the same area, because it is the usual that produces arrhythmias, but with this system you see specifically where you have to go in each patient.”

Cardiac arrhythmias are an issue to be taken seriously: according to the data provided by the Head of the Cardiology section of Gregorio Marañón, Felipe Atienza, this type of pathology increases mortality (multiplying it by 3.5), and the cases of stroke (10 percent) or heart failure (30 percent).

So far, the solution that applied to arrhythmias cases was ablation. The most used procedures to review the heart were the electrocardiogram, “a technology with more than one hundred years of life,” Matizes Atienza, and catheterisms, which are invasive and “usually last more than two hours to be done,” he adds.

Gregorio Marañón began investigating new non -invasive formulas that were useful to these problems supporting experts from other disciplines, such as engineers, biologists and mathematicians. Thus, Corify Care was born, which achieved the first patent record in 2015. The vest used is divided into four plates, which makes a heart scanner, sending the signal to an amplifier. It is estimated, through artificial intelligence, what is the position of the heart, depending on the weight and characteristics of the patient, and in ten minutes it allows to know the effects of the treatments that apply or the behavior of a defibrillation. “It allows you to have complete maps of cardiac activity, find sites where to burn arrhythmias and can also be used in an ambulatory way,” says Atienza.

The financing of this research has been carried out through the creation of a Spin-Off, an innovative growth phase company produces within the Gregorio Marañón Research Institute and in which partners and public-private collaboration are allowed.

In 2024, the system has already achieved the CE Mark, which allows you to use that device freely and safely in any country in the European Community. The method is already being used: in 1,800 patients so far, half under the umbrella of clinical studies, and the rest in conventional clinical analysis, even in an outpatient basis. It is not yet included in the Social Security Services portfolio, but requesting it is the next step to be taken.