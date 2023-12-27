The shadow of real estate fraud is once again hovering over the Region of Murcia after the turbulent years experienced in the brick era that brought to light a few examples of bad practices on the part of upstart businessmen in the sector. And, specifically, the alarm has now gone off due to an alleged scam in the residential projects that an Andalusian developer, Grupo 21, markets in Águilas, which has left dozens of people affected. LA VERDAD has been able to contact some of the people who advanced money to reserve the purchase of some constructions that did not begin within the expected time frame and, on top of that, not even the company owns the land where they are located.

Around 80 families have been victims of the alleged fraud in the two residential complexes that this firm advertised in the Aquiline municipality. These are the complexes called Mediterránea, where 47 homes were announced; and Atalaya de Las Lomas, with another 46. “The majority of buyers initially paid an average of 12,000 euros, although many made new payments,” as highlighted by Lorca lawyer Domingo López, who defends the rights of the majority of those affected, so the average paid would be around 20,000 euros, since there were also those who advanced over 30,000 euros depending on the higher typology of the property. Therefore, the volume of the impact of the alleged scam could exceed one million euros between both projects.

Of course, this practice by Grupo 21 has also been repeated in other areas of the coast of Granada and Almería, where this company from Córdoba announces other projects that would raise its global offer in the market above 800 homes, although in reality the same They have only existed off plan. Because, even though the pre-sale had been formalized, the firm did not own the land where it was supposedly going to build the buildings. Hence, it is estimated that there may be almost a thousand people affected between the different areas of the Mediterranean coast, as occurs in the city of Almería and the town of Aguadulce, in this same province, as well as in the Granada town of Almuñecar, as as published this Wednesday by the newspaper 'El País', which estimates the volume committed by buyers between 15 and 20 million euros.

The Mediterránea residential complex was located on a plot of land between Francisco de Quevedo and Tomás Bretón streets, in Águilas, with homes with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which were said to include a swimming pool, interior garden, common areas and garages, which they highlighted as ” “a privileged area just a few meters from the beach.” For its part, the new Atalaya de las Lomas residential complex was located on Pizarro Street, where a swimming pool and gardens were also offered. The Águilas City Council has confirmed that, in any case, no license was granted to the developer, since the technicians found caveats in the projects presented that were not corrected.

The Civil Guard maintains an open investigation into the events, while those affected are forming platforms to defend their interests and present claims before the courts. From the firm El Defensor de tu Vivienda, specialized in the defense of consumers affected by urban planning fraud, which leads to some of those affected, although mostly the territory of Almeria, they maintain that the solution “is to complain to the banking authorities where the buyers made their contributions”, since it considers that “the First Additional Provision of the LOE regulates the duty of surveillance that banks have over the promoters.”