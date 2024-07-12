Matthew Cassells of Aldernon Games, currently working on Path of Titans, then launched the accusation, explaining in an article published on the official blog of the software house that he had replaced all of its game servers from Intel hardware to AMD and recommends anyone who has problems do the same.

Intel is reportedly selling defective CPUs according to the accusation made by a developer. In recent times The company’s 13th and 14th generation CPUs are having more than a few problems with video games, especially those powered by Unreal Engine 5.

So many problems

Crash reports have been going on for months now in various games tied to Intel CPUs. In particular, the stability issues seem to be affecting the company’s top gaming CPU, the Core i9 14900Kwhich creates memory problems when compiling shaders, regardless of the graphics card used.

Dinosaurs of Path of Titans

The titles affected are countless. Recently it was The First Descendant. According to Cassells the problem is the same as Path of Titans, that is, players are “receiving misleading error messages about running out of video card memory, despite having enough memory”.

Path of Titans is a survival MMO where you play as dinosaurs. It has apparently been hit hard by the instability of Intel CPUs. According to Cassells, the tools crash reporting The study’s findings speak clearly: thousands of them occur on 13th and 14th generation Intel CPUs.”

The very use of these CPUs by developers is reportedly causing major stability problems. According to Cassells “it can also cause SSD corruption and of memory”.

Cassells explained that Alderon has found that Intel chips typically work well at first, but then “degrade over time.” According to his reports: “the failure rate that we have observed from our own testing is almost 100%.” In short, “it is only a matter of time before the affected CPUs fail.” For this reason, he decided to switch to AMD, whose processors: “crash 100 times less than Intel CPUs.”