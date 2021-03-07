The 250 unprotected hectare site in the heart of the regional park will be one of the thorny issues of the future management plan Land of the urbanizable enclaved, between the hamlet of El Cantal and Cala Blanca (Lorca). / JAIME INSA MIGUEL ANGEL RUIZ Sunday, 7 March 2021, 02:21



The reactivation of the Natural Resources Management Plan (PORN) of the Calnegre-Cabo Cope Regional Park, on the coast of Lorca and Águilas, has put an uncomfortable condition on the table: in the heart of the protected area there is an urbanizable polygon of 250 hectares, within the municipality of Lorca. Although it looks like a ju