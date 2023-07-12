Four people went missing during the flood in Tuapse

A strong flood occurred in the Kuban – on the night of July 12, volley rains hit the Tuapse district, which caused the streets of the villages to be flooded. In three hours, 144 millimeters of rain fell, informed Governor of the Krasnodar Territory Veniamin Kondratiev. Four people are considered missing, the region’s Ministry of Emergency Situations told reporters.

Three people were washed away along with the house, among them a minor

A house with people was swept away by a stream of water in the village of Tyumen. In the building were two girls 19 and 22 years old, as well as a 15-year-old teenager.

Most likely, two of them are brother and sister. Around 6 a.m., they called their mother and tried to call rescuers, but a few minutes later the house was washed away.

In addition, in the Tuapse district, the flow of water carried away the car in which the man was.

Element demolishes cars and destroys buildings

On one of records it can be seen that the car carried away by the stream got stuck under the bridge – they managed to get it out of there, but the stream immediately carried it away towards the sea.

On other frames it is seen a mountain of cars that were washed away by the flood. Eyewitnesses also filmed how a powerful stream of water demolishes private houses.

Emergency mode introduced in several settlements of the Tuapse region

Emergency mode valid in the Dzhubgsky, Tenginsky, Novomikhailovsky and Nebugsky settlements of the Tuapse region. By words the head of the district, Sergei Boyko, as a result of heavy rainfall, residential buildings, social facilities, and communal infrastructure were flooded.

So, in the Novomikhailovsky settlement, 200 residential and 25 apartment buildings were damaged, water entered the basements, entrances and first floors. In the Dzhubga settlement, 60 residential buildings were damaged, one automobile and three pedestrian bridges were destroyed. In Tenga settlement, 30 houses were damaged. In the village of Tyumensky in the Nebugsky settlement, 14 apartment buildings were damaged.

The Kuban-Spas, the airmobile group of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the rescue service of the Tuapse region were involved in the elimination of the consequences. Employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and specialists from the administrations of the district and settlements are also working on the spot.

Showers have stopped, but the storm warning remains in effect

Governor Veniamin Kondratiev informedthat the precipitation has stopped and the water level in the rivers is falling, however, in many cities of the Black Sea coast there is a storm warning. He reminded vacationers of the dangers of swimming in such weather.