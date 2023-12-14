After more than three decades, Eddie Murphy returns to the screen as the iconic Axel Foley in 'A Detective Loose in Hollywood 4', the long-awaited sequel to the famous action-comedy franchise. With a brutal trailer released by Netflixthe film promises to revive the charm and humor that characterized the previous installments, maintaining the legacy of the character and exploring new adventures.

The fourth installment of this iconic saga brings back Murphy in his most beloved role, fusing nostalgia and novelty in a plot that involves danger and laughter in equal parts. The expectation surrounding this return is high, promising to be a success for both long-time fans and new audiences discovering the magic of Axel Foley. The announcement of the film has generated a wave of enthusiasm on social networks, where the film's followers have expressed their excitement and high expectations.

When is 'Hollywood Detective Loose 4' released?

“A Detective Loose in Hollywood 4” is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in summer 2024, marking a triumphant return for Axel Foley's character.

What is the trailer for 'Hollywood Detective Loose 4' about?

The trailer shows Axel Foley returning to action when the life of his daughter, played by Taylour Paige, is at risk. With a mix of action, humor and Murphy's characteristic chemistry, the trailer has captured the attention of viewers, generating anticipation to see how the story will develop in this new installment.

Who will be part of the cast of 'A Detective on the Loose in Hollywood 4'?

In addition to Eddie Murphy, the cast includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige, Kevin Bacon, and original actors Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchotbringing in both new and beloved faces.

This diverse cast promises unique on-screen chemistry, blending the experience of veteran actors with the freshness of new talent.

Taylour Paige will be the daughter of Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) in 'A Detective on the Loose 2'. Photo: Essence.

Who is Eddie Murphy?

Eddie Murphy, known for his versatility and charisma, is a legendary actor and comedian, famous for his work in films such as “Hollywood Detective Loose,” “Coming to America” ​​and his participation on “Saturday Night Live.” His ability to play multiple characters and his knack for humor have made Murphy an iconic figure in the entertainment industry.

This return of Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated cinematic events of the coming years. With a mix of nostalgia, action and humor, “A Detective Loose in Hollywood 4” is emerging as a film that will captivate audiences and leave a mark in the history of comedy and action cinema.

