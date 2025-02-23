The Civil Guard and the Local Police have arrested in the town of Cristina Island (Huelva) to a person for an assumption crime of sexual abuse and illegal detention committed against a 19 -year -old girl.

As reported from the armed institute, the victim remained retained and incommunicado At home until it was finally released by its author, receiving health care and interposing the corresponding complaint.

In this regard, from the 112 service they explain that they received on Thursday morning a requirement of health care by Local Police to attend a possible victim of sexual aggression.

Subsequently, they gave the Civil Guard alert and health services. It is a 19 -year -old girl, who It was evacuated to the local Primary Care Center.

Both educated proceedings and the alleged aggressor, arrested last Friday, have been placed this Sunday available to the judicial authority who understands the cause.