Brasilia (AFP) – Brazilian police arrested a man for planting an explosive in a fuel truck near the Brasilia airport, a week after ‘Lula’s inauguration, the security force reported.

The man, identified as George Washington de Oliveira Sousa, a follower of far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, was arrested on Saturday accused of terrorism, after the discovery of the explosive in the capital, where the takeover of leftist Luiz Inácio will take place on January 1. ‘Lula’ da Silva.

According to statements to the Civil Police published in local media this Sunday, Oliveira Sousa confessed that the bomb was part of a plan to “start chaos” and “prevent the establishment of communism in Brazil.”

The truck driver found the artifact on Saturday morning.

And, although there was an attempt to activate it, the device did not explode, said Robson Candido, general delegate of the Civil Police of Brasilia, at a press conference, quoted by the G1 portal.

The plan, according to the detainee, was designed together with other Bolsonaristas who demonstrated in front of the Army headquarters in Brasilia.

The idea was to place at least two explosives in strategic places, with the aim of leading to the “declaration of a state of siege in the country” and, from there, “provoking the intervention of the Armed Forces,” Oliveira Sousa told police. , according to Folha de S. Paulo.

Supporters of the president blocked roads and demonstrated in front of the country’s barracks, after ‘Lula’ won the ballot on October 30 (50.9% to 49.1%).

Months later, there are still camps in front of some army headquarters.

“Yesterday’s serious events in Brasilia prove that the so-called ‘patriot’ camps have become incubators for terrorists,” tweeted Flávio Dino, appointed Justice Minister of the next government.

Anderson Torres, current head of the ministry, said on the same social network that he reported to the Federal Police to “accompany the investigation and take the necessary measures” on the case.

In the apartment where Oliveira Sousa was, an employee at a service station in Pará (north), the Police found an arsenal of weapons, several irregular ones.

Oliveira Sousa said he was “inspired by the words of President Bolsonaro” to acquire the weapons, with an estimated value of 160,000 reais (about USD 31,068), details Folha de S. Paulo.

Bolsonaro has repeated that “an armed people will never be enslaved.”

President-elect Lula da Silva attends the presentation of the final report of the government transition cabinet, on December 22, 2022 in Brasilia © Evaristo Sa / AFP/Archives

According to statements, the detainee planned to distribute the weapons among people camping in front of the barracks, the newspaper added.

Seizure of power, “in peace”

‘Lula’, 77 years old, president of Brazil between 2003 and 2010, will assume power for the third time, with a great act in the capital.

Dino said on Twitter that “‘Lula’s’ takeover will happen in peace.”

And he assured that “all procedures will be reviewed, with a view to strengthening security, and the fight against terrorists and rioters will be intensified.”

Meanwhile, Bolsonaro, who has limited his public appearances after the defeat, has not confirmed that he will transfer the presidential sash to him.

On Christmas Eve, he rode his motorcycle for the first time after the ballot and chatted with supporters.

This Sunday, he published a video on social networks in which he wishes “Merry Christmas” in images of a speech.