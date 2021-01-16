The victim has died from a strong blow, according to the first hypotheses, which suggest that the events could have happened in the course of a robbery

A 33-year-old girl has died violently this Friday afternoon in a house in the parish of Porzomillos, in the municipality of Oza-Cesuras (A Coruña).

The events took place around 7:30 p.m. in an area of ​​this parish known as Vilar de Costoia. The victim has died from a strong blow received, according to the first hypotheses and in the absence of the autopsy determining the exact causes of the events.

A person has been arrested for his alleged relationship with this homicide, as reported to Europa Press by a spokesperson for the Civil Guard Command in A Coruña.

The events are being investigated by agents of the Judicial Police of the Civil Guard. The first data collected on site rule out that there is a relationship between the victim and the detainee and, although all the hypotheses are open, it is pointed out that the events could have happened in the course of a robbery.