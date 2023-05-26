National Police agents arrested a man this Friday for the violent death of a man who had been stabbed at a gas station in Lorca during the early hours of the morning. The 47-year-old victim was stabbed in the laundry area of ​​the service station.

The National Police keeps the investigation open in order to determine the participation of other people. At the moment, according to sources close to the case, the main hypothesis being considered is that the crime responds to a settling of scores.

The event, according to sources from the Emergencies, occurred at around 3:13 in the morning at the Ronda Sur service station, specifically in some laundry rooms that are in the back. It was in that enclave where, apparently, the now deceased would have met an acquaintance. During that encounter, the assailant attacked the victim with a knife, stabbing her in the chest and leaving her seriously injured, as sources close to the case stated.

A Local Police patrol initially traveled to the area, requesting the urgent presence of an ambulance. The agents tried to resuscitate the victim until the arrival of a Mobile Emergency Unit (UME) with toilets that could only certify the death of the man, according to the sources.

Members of the National Police who have already taken charge of the case also went to the place. At the time of the attack there was a guard at the service station who, however, did not notice what was happening.