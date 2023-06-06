Felipe Heredia, president of CD Huracán Melilla, arrested this Tuesday for the alleged match-fixing and who was also arrested for the alleged purchase of votes for 28-M.

The National Police has once again arrested on Tuesday one of those arrested on May 23 for the alleged purchase of votes by mail in Melilla for the 28-M elections, although this time it is for his involvement in another type of of irregularities: the fixing of football matches. This is Felipe Heredia Núñez, 31 years old and former president of CD Huracán Melilla, a modest team from the autonomous city that the agents of the National Police Center for Integrity in Sports and Gambling (Cenpida, of the National Police) place as epicenter of a plot of betting irregularities. Sources close to the investigation indicate that, so far, two people have been arrested, although the number of arrests will increase in the next few hours both in Melilla and in towns in Andalusia.

The suspicions that have now led to Heredia’s arrest focus on at least three games played by CD Huracán in Group 9 of the Tercera RFEF (the fifth echelon of Spanish football) at the end of the season that has just ended. one of the moments that police experts consider more prone to manipulations, since many teams do not play anything and there is a risk that footballers lend themselves to this type of fraud. Specifically, these are the deputies between January 14 and February 19 with the teams UD Maracena, Huétor Vega and Arenas Armilla. In each of them, the Melilla team conceded four goals.

Suspicions point out that those involved agreed to both the defeat and the specific number of goals that they were going to receive and made through third parties both face-to-face bets in establishments and through internet operators for these wins to increase profits significantly. On all these meetings, LaLiga presented complaints for sports corruption to the sports team when detecting suspicious movements in the bets of the same, as confirmed by this body. CD Huracán Melilla finished the season in last position with a single victory and after conceding more than 100 goals.

It is not the first time that the Melilla club and its former president have been dotted with suspicions of sports fixing. In 2023, LaLiga denounced alleged irregularities in the Copa de Rey match that CD Huracán and Levante UD played in December 2021, which was then playing in the First Division, and which ended with a result of 0-8 in favor of the latter team. For those events, a Melilla court investigated six people, all related to the modest team, including Heredia. He then announced his resignation as head of the club, according to a statement released by the club at the time.

Just a few months later, last May, Heredia was arrested for the alleged purchase of votes being investigated by a judge in Melilla. Along with him, nine other people were arrested, including the then Government adviser and number three on the Coalition for Melilla (CpM) list, Mohamed Ahmed Al-lal, and a son-in-law of Mustafa Aberchán, leader of this party. According to the investigation, Heredia was one of the alleged recruiters who toured the humble neighborhoods of the autonomous city in search of people willing to sell their suffrage in exchange for amounts ranging between 100 and 150 euros.

As detailed by the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz, in the decree of May 26 by which he entrusted the investigations to the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, “this criminal operation began on April 4, as a result of the publication in the BOE of the electoral call [para las elecciones municipales del 28-M]and it would have been carried out, according to the investigations carried out, by various individuals related to or related to the political party Coalición por Melilla.”

The letter added that “said individuals would form an organized structure, with prior and concerted planning, and the purchase of votes would also be financed with part of the funds obtained by companies and individuals related to the political party indicated in public tenders, agreements, contracts and subsidies that would have been awarded during the last legislature in the autonomous city”. Among the investigated subsidies is the one that CD Huracán received precisely to finance their trips to the peninsula to play official matches, including those that are now suspected of rigging.