Agents of the Civil Guard, together with the young people. / DC

Agents of the Local Police and the Civil Guard of Cieza arrested a young man on Saturday night as the alleged perpetrator of a robbery in a supermarket and subsequent attack on a security guard who provided service in this establishment.

The events occurred shortly before nine o’clock at night, when, according to police sources, four young people of Moroccan origin entered the Mercadona on Gran Vía de Cieza and put various items in their pockets.

Realizing what was happening, the guard addressed the young people, urging them to lay down their attitude, but one of them aggressively pushed the guard and broke the glass of the main door.

Later, the four young people fled but shortly after, the security forces managed to locate two of them. One of those involved was arrested for separate crimes of assault and attempted robbery.