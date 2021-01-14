The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia carried out an investigation to clarify the facts related to an altercation that took place last afternoon January 5 in a shopping center in Lorca, which resulted in the arrest of one person and the investigation of another, both as alleged perpetrators of the crimes of public disorder and death threats.

The events took place on the afternoon of January 5, the eve of Kings, when in one of the central streets of a popular shopping center in Lorca there was an altercation between the members of two families, according to sources from the Benemérita in a statement. .

The altercation originated when the members of both families, in total five people and a babyThey started a heated discussion, apparently over previous squabbles. Apparently, at one point in the discussion, one of those involved made a gesture with his hand directing it towards his belt, pretending the possibility of carrying a firearm. In that instant, the other family he started screaming that he was carrying a gunThe screams were noticed by the people who were in the vicinity, who began to run out of fear, rapidly spreading among the customers a magnified panic about what was happening.

The discussion alerted the mall’s security services, whose private security guards tried to mediate with the parties to no avail. The gesticulation of the people confronted and the tone used, as well as the existence of numerous people outside the conflict in the vicinity caused the security service of the shopping center to request the help of the Civil Guard.

The emergency telephones received numerous calls in which the existence of armed people in the shopping center was reported. There were even those who came to assure the existence of gunshots. As a preventive measure, the security protocol foreseen for these cases was activated and the establishments of the shopping center closed their doors and sheltered customers inside.

Given the seriousness of the information that was being received in the different rooms of the emergency services, the possibility of an armed confrontation, patrols of the Civil Guard, National Police and Local Police of Lorca traveled to the place, establishing a police device composed of more of a score of troops.

Once in place, the police officers controlled the situation, restored normality in the shopping center, also verifying the absence of firearms. The Civil Guard at that moment opened an investigation in order to clarify the facts and identified all the persons responsible for them.

Once all the necessary evidence had been obtained, the investigators located and detained one of those involved and investigated others, both considered main causes of what happened, to whom proceedings have been instructed as alleged perpetrators of the crimes of public disorder and death threats that, together with the police proceedings, were made available to the Investigating Court of Lorca (Murcia).