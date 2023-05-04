Thursday, May 4, 2023, 01:59



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Two people died this Wednesday night shot to death in the Plaza de las Palmeras in Salou, on the seafront of this tourist town in Tarragona and in an area with many hotels, bars and restaurants. According to various witnesses, the crime was perpetrated by three hooded men who got out of a vehicle to which they returned after the shooting to flee. One of the perpetrators has already been arrested by the Mossos d’Esquadra, who are looking for the other two suspects.

The event, which the authorities relate to a possible settling of scores for drug trafficking between rival gangs, occurred around 10:30 p.m., according to El Caso. The attackers got out of a Renault Captur with French registration plates and fired at their targets, who were inside another car, later fleeing.

As soon as they heard about what had happened, the Catalan Police launched a search operation for the vehicle, which was located shortly after in a service area on the AP-7 motorway. The mossos managed to arrest one of the occupants, but the other two remain unaccounted for. Inside the car, several pistols, long weapons and a hand grenade were found.

The Criminal Investigation Division of the Mossos has taken charge of the case, to try to clarify what happened. The regional police officers have deployed a device to arrest the two fleeing attackers.