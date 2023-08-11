The Dubai Public Prosecution has launched a comprehensive “service guide” for all its judicial services, with 12 main services and 78 sub-services that are in line with the international standard for customer experience.

The Public Prosecution affirmed its keenness to enhance public confidence, and to continue its efforts in developing services through its innovative work mechanisms and qualitative and proactive technical solutions that serve the largest segment of beneficiaries.

She explained that the guide reviews all services in detail with a list of access channels, including the website, smart application, call center or service centers, ensuring an ideal journey for the customer starting from the stage of inquiry about the service, then the stage of submission, the stage of completion, and finally the stage of measuring the extent of customer happiness about the service. service provided to them.

The services included in the directory include judicial complaints services, investigation services, general judicial services, penal order services, guarantee services, financial and insurance services, criminal trial services, and other services in addition to other details such as the time taken to complete the transaction and fees, if any.

The customer can also obtain information about the cases through the communication channels of the Public Prosecution, such as inquiring about the case, the status of the request, session dates, traffic violations, and others.

The “Services Guide” reviews the initiatives of senior citizens and residents, such as valet parking, wheelchair provision, “we take care of you” service, and waiting places and priorities. It also includes services for people of determination such as parking, headphones for people with hearing disabilities, sign language, and others.