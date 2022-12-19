Russian Defense Ministry: a detachment of Pacific Fleet ships went to sea to participate in Russian-Chinese exercises

A detachment of ships of the Pacific Fleet (Pacific Fleet) put to sea from Vladivostok to participate in the Russian-Chinese exercises “Sea Interaction”. This is reported RIA News with reference to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

The exercises will be held from December 21 to 27 in the East China Sea. Their goal will be to strengthen naval cooperation between Russia and China, maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, the ministry said.

The flagship of the Pacific Fleet of the Order of Nakhimov, the guards missile cruiser Varyag, the frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov, project 20380 corvettes Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov and Perfect will take part in the maneuvers. In addition, the air forces of both countries will be involved in the exercises.

Earlier, China, in response to the activity of the US, Australian and Japanese navies, conducted anti-submarine warfare exercises in the neutral zone of the South China Sea and in the waters around the island of Taiwan. The exercises were carried out for 48 hours, and Y-8 naval aviation aircraft were involved in them.