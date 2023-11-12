A detachment of Russian ships entered the port of Chittagong in Bangladesh for the first time in half a century

A detachment of Russian ships entered Bangladesh for the first time in 50 years. This was reported on Sunday, November 12 TASS.

Two large anti-submarine ships of the Russian Pacific Fleet “Admiral Tributs”, “Admiral Panteleev” and the tanker “Pechenga” are moored in the country’s main sea harbor, the port of Chittagong.

Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytsky recalled that the previous visit of Russian sailors took place half a century ago in order to conduct a unique little-known operation to clear and demining the port.

“The detachment actually saved the young country, which gained independence in 1971, from a humanitarian catastrophe. After the War of Independence, the port waters were mined, and dozens of ships were sunk here,” the diplomat explained. According to him, then only the USSR agreed to provide assistance to the country for humanitarian reasons.

The operation lasted from April 1972 to June 1974. More than a thousand Soviet sailors worked for 26 months. Subsequently, Chittagong was able to receive ships from all over the world.

On October 9, “Admiral Tributs” and “Admiral Panteleev” entered the East China Sea as part of an exercise. It was specified that the ships should conduct anti-submarine maneuvers in the Asia-Pacific region to search for and destroy submarines of a mock enemy together with anti-submarine helicopters.