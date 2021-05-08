The positions of government forces in the Syrian province of Idlib were attacked by militants, at least 10 terrorists were killed. This was announced on Saturday, May 8, by the deputy head of the Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS) in Syria, Rear Admiral Alexander Karpov.

“In the area of ​​the settlement of Melladzha, Idlib province, a detachment of fighters of foreign origin from the terrorist group Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (banned in the Russian Federation – ed.), Numbering about 20 people, attacked the positions of the government forces of the Syrian Arab Republic,” he explained.

The rear admiral also added that units of the Syrian army repelled the attack, eliminating at least 10 militants. The rest retreated in the direction of the village of Ftira.

On April 24, the deputy head of the CPVS said that in the south-west of the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria, the activity of bandit formations was noticed, which indicates that preparations for armed provocations are underway.

On April 22, in the southern part of the Idlib de-escalation zone, a sabotage group of militants attacked the positions of the Syrian government forces in the area of ​​the village of Ruaikha, Idlib province. In the course of repelling the attack, at least two terrorists were killed. Also, two Syrian soldiers were killed and another was injured. The militants retreated to the village of Zigata.