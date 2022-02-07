The new studio owned by PlayStation will take its saga to television, cinema or literature.

We are just over a month into 2022 and we have already had some big news in the video game industry. The most prominent for PlayStation is the purchase of Bungie by Sony, an operation set at a price of about 3.6 billion dollars. These are the creators of sagas like Halo and Destiny, and about the latter we could have news soon.

As a result of the results report presented by the company last week (corresponding to the third quarter of the fiscal year), we learned that among the study’s plans is the intention to expand Destiny to other media, managing to bring the IP to television, cinema or literature. This transmedia project has been reinforced by the hiring of Derick Tsaiwho previously served as director of animated shorts for League of Legends.

Derick Tsai will be in charge of the transmedia projectWe can confirm the new job position through the profile of LinkedIn from Tsai, detailing his previous job at Riot Games and his new occupation at Bungie: as of January 2022 he is director of the transmedia universe of Destiny. He specifically talks about film, television, animation and books, something that Sony itself is willing to support. The financial director of the Japanese company, Hiroki Totori, has assured that, under the umbrella of Sony Pictures or Sony Music, Bungie may have more facilities when it comes to achieving the goals that are proposed.

We will have a destiny movie early? Be that as it may, the truth is that the purchase of Bungie by Sony is just one more that we have experienced in recent weeks in the industry. Take-Two merged with Zinga at the beginning of January, but just a few days later we had the megaton: Microsoft bought Activision Blizzard in what has become the largest operation in video game history.

