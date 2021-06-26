The announcement on Diva and Donna and then on social media: Roberto Farnesi and Lucya Belcastro are preparing to welcome their first child

The greatest joy that can happen in a man’s life is undoubtedly that of becoming a father. Who will know this very strong emotion very soon, is Roberto Farnesi. The actor, in fact, first told a Diva and Donna and then on his social channels, which his partner will soon give birth to her baby girl. This is the first time for the TV star. A goal that he had set for himself for some time and that he reaches 52 years old.

More than a goal, that of Farnesi was a real one dream. A dream that is about to come true at the age of 52. The star of Italian TV, highly appreciated by millions of viewers, has for a few days announced the happy news that will soon arrive in his life and that of his young and beautiful partner, Lucya Belcastro.

In an interview with the weekly Diva and Donna, the actor has indeed revealed that his Lucya is pregnant. He also confided to readers that it will be one Sissy and that the next November.

There are also some rumors regarding the first name that will be given to the child. Months ago, in fact, always to the journalists of the well-known weekly Diva and Donna, Roberto Farnesi had confessed that, if he ever had a daughter, he wanted to call her My. This however, for the moment remains only a guess.

Roberto Farnesi and Lucya Belcastro

Credit: farnesiroberto – Instagram

If Roberto Farnesi is now a regular on television screens, the same cannot be said of his young life partner. In fact, she has not nothing to see with the entertainment world. She was born in Montevarchi in 1996 and studied languages at the University of Florence.

The two are known in 2015 and since then they have been absolutely inseparable. Theirs shows, with the passage of time, to be a great love that manages to overcome even the great one Age difference. There are 25 years of difference.

The actor has repeatedly explained that age does not represent and does not have never represented an obstacle between them. She defines Lucya a lot mature and stable and, although he doesn’t like to talk about marriage, he really thinks she could be the woman of his life. The happy announcement of pregnancy is proof of this.