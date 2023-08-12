A male mouse courts a female in a laboratory. Bettina Wernisch/VetMed Vienna

One of the most repeated phrases around sex ensures that the brain is the most important sexual organ of the human being. Now, a group of neurologists from Stanford University has extended this maxim to mice. His study, which publishes Magazine Cell, claims to have detected the brain circuit that is activated in male mice from the moment they detect the presence of a female until sexual desire is awakened in them, mating is induced and the satisfaction derived from it is produced. It is the brain route that a stimulus travels until it becomes an instinct.

The brain was perceived until recently as an impossible neural tangle, but in the last decade it has begun to unravel, precisely locating the neural cables that run through different incentives. This is what has happened now with the sexual instinct of male mice. Until recently it was known where it was located, approximately: in the preoptic hypothalamus. But this experiment is much more precise: it has detected, as it were, the particular neural wire of desire, and more importantly, it offers scientists the ability to plug or unplug it at will.

“[Si lo desenchufamos] the males simply will not mate, even if they recognize the female”, he explains in a telephone conversation Nirao Shah, Professor of Psychiatry and Neurobiology and lead author of the study. “On the contrary, if we activate those cells, they will start to mate again, even after ejaculation.” This detail that Shah adds is especially relevant. Most male mammals enter, after ejaculation, a window of time in which they have no sexual desire. This is known as the refractory period. In the case of mice, it lasts about five days, but when this neural circuit is stimulated it practically disappears and lasts just one second. “That’s a reduction of more than 400,000,” Shah says: “Which tells us that these neurons direct the sexual drive in a very powerful way.”

Viagra for the mind

The Stanford team’s findings may open the door to creating drugs that work as a male desire switch in humans. There are reasons to think that this translation would be possible. “This part of the mouse brain has an anatomical analogue in our brain,” says the scientist, “so it is very likely that there is a similar set of cells in this region of the human brain that regulate male sexual behavior.”

This hypothetical drug, for which there would still be years of research, would be different from Viagra. “It acts on the blood vessels in the penis and this is how it causes an erection, but it doesn’t seem to affect libido per se,” explains Shah. An eventual neural drug would not affect the physical mechanisms of erection, but rather the cerebral ones. It would be a Viagra for the mind, a pill capable of mitigating the hyperactive sexual impulse or enhancing it in those who have it lethargic. Encapsulated desire.

One of the advantages of having fine-tuned the route of male desire so much is that they have managed to ensure that its activation does not have side effects. “In most of the previous experiments, if they regulated male sexual behavior, ultimately they also ended up affecting aggression,” Shah explains. “But the brain cells we’ve identified in this study don’t,” she celebrates.

This study has also identified the mechanisms of sexual pleasure. “We know that the act of mating must be rewarding for mice, as they engage in it repeatedly, even when exposed to danger. And we believe that in the study we have identified at least one of these mechanisms”, says the neurobiologist.

This brain cell circuit triggers a reward system, which makes the mice want to repeat. “It was always thought that there was a pleasure center for sex somewhere in the brain. But defining or characterizing these cells has been very difficult”, explains the expert. During the experiment, the mice were given the chance to switch on the sex neural circuit at will: by going to a specific area of ​​the cage, it was automatically activated. When the mice figured out the mechanism, they returned to that spot over and over again. “Up to 200 times in a few minutes,” Shah details.

These discoveries open the door to a better understanding of the mechanisms of male sexual pleasure. But it’s just a first step in a broader investigation. Shah’s group is trying to figure out the equivalent circuits in females, something he acknowledges could take a few years. In addition to possible pharmacological applications, these findings could help to better understand the innate differences between males and females and the forces that drive human sexuality.

