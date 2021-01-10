“Now I am a being from nowhere, a stranger in all”Stefan Zweig wrote at the beginning of his memoirs. The condition of foreigner was not the result of expulsion or exile: although he wrote that book in Brazil, Zweig’s exile did not consist of the impossibility of returning to his homeland. He was an outsider because his world, the world of which he had felt a part, that world, which he had considered “the golden age of security”, had ceased to exist. It was literally the world of yesterday. It was not the heartbreak of someone who knows that their home exists but is prevented from returning to it, but rather that of someone who knows they have lost it permanently, because it has ceased to exist: a world gone.

It is not easy to pinpoint the moment when a world ends or an epoch ends, because those endings do not happen in a precise moment: the changes take place gradually until one day it becomes evident that something new has arisen, that this is no longer that.

Many of us saw in recent decades the signs of transition towards a new world, towards an order of things different from the one in which we had lived and which was familiar to us. Accelerated technological changes; geopolitical changes, marked by the shift of world power to the East and the growing challenge of China to North American hegemony; changes in the forms of sociability and definition of social and political identities, derived largely from the extension of the use of social networks; changes in the modes of production and in the meaning of work in society; changes in the relationship between capitalism and liberal democracy that, in the West, had formed since the end of the Second World War a marriage of convenience that satisfied both the will to reproduce capital and the welfare demands of society, marriage that long ago entered a crisis still unresolved: those were some of the signs of a change of era.

The year of the pandemic accelerated the processes, at the same time that the confinements, the interruption of the usual ways of doing things, the suspending of links and projects, spread a dense fog of confusion and uncertainty everywhere, confirming the suspicion that yesterday’s world is definitely leaving. The first relevant political event of 2021 came to confirm it: the putsch that the North American extreme right, encouraged by President Trump himself and with the complicity of legislators and leaders of the Republican Party, tried on Capitol Hill to make the sounds that indicate that this old Order crumbles evoke atrocious memories for the collective memory. The succession of power, the crucial moment when every regime proves both its solidity and its legitimacy, had never been questioned in the United States. If, as Theodore White wrote in The making of the president: 1960, “no people” performed the ritual of handover of power “with more success, or for a longer time,” it is not easy to exaggerate the significance of what happened on the 6th of January. “With what happened in the Capitol Juan Gabriel Tokatlian pointed out. Washington’s post-hegemonic moment seems to be drawing. “

*** 2021 will not be an easy year anywhere. The change of era comes mounted on the catastrophic consequences of the pandemic. But in our country the year will be especially difficult due to the superposition of crises of three different temporalities. One, of the long term, which began in the early 70s of the last century, the result of the exhaustion of the development pattern based on import-substitution industrialization and which led to secular stagnation. A second, medium-term crisis, mainly political but with obvious economic consequences, started in 2010, which worsened in the last two years of the Cambiemos administration and has restricted the ability of governments to act and has impoverished society. Finally, the conjunctural crisis, marked by the pandemic and its impact at the same time health, economic and social, whose consequences, undoubtedly profound, we still cannot estimate.

Argentina, which is entering the third decade of the 21st century, must solve immense problems, a consequence of this triple crisis in the long, medium and short term, in a global scenario of changing times. With two out of three children poor and one in five indigent, with an educational system incapable of responding to the needs of society, institutions that have lost the respect of the citizenry, a patrimonialized and incompetent State and a largely prebendary and rentier capitalism, only political imagination, vision and leadership could begin to clear the ground to try that the future is, even slightly, better than the past. Neither of these qualities is present in the political leadership, whose intellectual horizon oscillates between admiration for the dogmatic, Manichean and purely ideological work of Ayn Rand and the celebration of the mechanical, alienating and obsolete capitalism of Henry Ford: great men know that, to be so, they must “stand on the shoulders of giants”; our people have decided to kneel before pygmies, and have proved time and again incapable of understanding the challenges of the present and, even less, those to come.

But intellectual poverty, lack of curiosity, self-sufficient delight in the narrow family horizon, the absence of political courage and vision of the future is perhaps not the worst trait of a political class – of a ruling class in general – mediocre and widely corrupted, but the methodical destruction of all forms of political civility and the abandonment of any requirement of argumentative complexity to interact in public space.

The increasing degradation of the quality of political interactions, the persistent polarization, the pre-eminence, in the words of Alain Touraine, of “people and groups without ideas, without direction, without program, without strategy, without language”, Deteriorates the confidence of citizens in democratic institutions. The more polarized and uncivil the political environment becomes, “fewer citizens listen to the content of the messages and more align with factional positions or simply stop participating“, As Hélène Landermore and Amy Gutmann point out in a recent paper on the crisis of democracy:”Decreasing the complexity of the arguments -they say- means a growing mismatch between the simple solutions offered by political leaders and the real complex problems”.

Argentine society has lost more than trust in its governments: he has lost respect for them. This is a symptom of a society in the process of disintegration: there is no longer something like a community of destiny, made up of people who know that the future of each depends on the future of the others. Just as polarization has been emptying the common space, in which it is possible to express disagreements within the framework of the same reason, the accumulation of crises has been eroding the common land in which it was possible to live together. After two centuries of trying to build a nation in the Argentine desert, we are seeing how, once again, the desert displaces the Nation, condemning us to be, like Stefan Zweig, no longer citizens but people “from nowhere, strangers in all; guests, at best”.