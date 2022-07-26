Makeup and beauty tricks triumph on social networks. Users teach their techniques to achieve better results with cosmetics. And although some of them become a good solution, you have to be careful, be cautious and not believe any video on the internet, since following the instructions of non-specialized people can put your health at risk. This has been warned by a dermatologist after detecting a viral trick to remove acne marks on Tiktok.

The doctor and dermatologist Azadeh Shirazi uses her Instagram and TikTok account to answer questions or deny beliefs about beauty. The skin expert has taken as an example one of the hundreds of videos that are circulating about how calamine lotion can help eliminate acne marks, which are of great concern to young people and adolescents. The hashtag #calaminelotion on TikTok, a social network where the use of this cosmetic has gone viral, has more than 20 million views. Here you can find hundreds of videos of girls showing their routine using calamine lotion even as a ‘primer’ before applying makeup base.

Why do you recommend not using calamine?



This compound in cream is mainly used to treat itching and skin irritation caused by chickenpox, insect bites, measles, or sunburn. Calamine, as the dermatologist points out, contains “zinc oxide that dries the skin, hardening it and allowing it to repair itself, ferric oxide that helps with itching, and phenol that is an exfoliant.” It is true that scrubs can help improve acne scars. However, she warns that “phenol combined with these ingredients can cause irritation and worsening of scars.” Thus, Azadeh Shirazi completely rejects this product to treat pimple marks.