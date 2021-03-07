Although Diego Pablo Simeone and Zinedine Zidane insisted that there will still be a lot of cloth to cut regardless of what happens in the Wanda Metropolitano, the truth is that the capital derby this Sunday acquires a momentous character in the title fight. With a five-point lead over Real Madrid and an extra ball, the leader can deliver an almost definitive thrust at the whites. A victory would raise Atlético’s income to eight units, which would increase to eleven if they also beat Athletic on Wednesday, in a match corresponding to the eighteenth day that had to be postponed due to the damage caused by the storm ‘Filomena ‘on his way through Spain. But a defeat of the colchoneros would put the head of the championship red hot, with Barça involved in the fight and the Chamartín team relaunched.

The offset of days has been throwing a lying table since the tournament started, but since the twelfth date Atlético has always been at the top. Such was his defensive solidity and finishing efficiency in the first section that Simeone’s team went to Alfredo Di Stéfano in December six points above Real Madrid and one game less and twelve over Barça. He remained undefeated and had just conceded two goals. But he left the white room with his head down and the leadership compromised. He regained his thrust immediately and turned on the gas again. He had ten points as a cushion after winning at Ramón de Carranza. However, the draw against Celta and the double setback against Levante in a fateful week made life difficult for him. Whites and Catalans got back into the pomade. It would be difficult for them to resist another stretch.

In pursuit of that impulse, Atlético, who has the Giménez casualties, due to injury, and Héctor Herrera, absent for personal reasons. Simeone, on the other hand, recovers Lemar, recovered from the blow he suffered against Villarreal, and Carrasco, who had physical problems since the duel with Granada. You can also count on Trippier, once the Englishman has completed his betting penalty. It seems that the Argentine coach will send with a classic 4-4-2 instead of the drawing with three center-backs and two lanes, so the big question is whether he will bet on Saúl, placing Marcos Llorente as Luis Suárez’s companion up front, or he will opt for Joao Félix and leave the former Real Madrid player in the engine room with Koke. The presence above Correa is not ruled out either.

The colchoneros drag, by the way, a pending account with Real Madrid, the only Spanish rival they have never managed to defeat in the Metropolitano. A victory and two draws are the balance of the whites in their three visits to the rojiblanco temple. Nor is it that they have gone bad in their league trips to Vicente Calderón so far this century, since they only succumbed there in the 2014-15 campaign, although by a resounding 4-0, yes.

Benzema against traffic jam



In addition to these precedents, Real Madrid wields its winning streak as a visitor. He has not lost at home in the League since November 8, when he skated at the Mestalla with three penalties against. Since then, he has recorded five wins and three tables in the eight games played away from Di Stéfano. There He has already stopped the series of consecutive games in 26 without knowing the defeat of Atlético in the championship between February 1, 2020, the day on which Benzema resolved the derby at the center of Mendy in a crowded Bernabéu, and on December 12 of that same year, when Simeone’s team gave up in the usual Castilla fiefdom, without fans in the stands, with Casemiro and Oblak’s own goals.

Zidane’s pupils perform better outside than inside Valdebebas. Real Madrid is the second best visitor of the tournament with 28 points, one less than Atlético, but in front they will have to the most reliable team at home. Nine wins and two draws accounted for the leader at home until Levante attacked it on the twenty-fourth day. The Granota feat acquires greater dimension considering that the previous defeat as host of the rojiblanco block dated from December 1, 2019, against Barça.

The current league champion has had more problems with the infirmary than his opponent in recent days. With Carvajal, Sergio Ramos and Hazard ruled out in advance for their respective ailments, attention was focused on Benzema, whose micro-tear in the adductor of the left leg had profound consequences for the attack of the whites. The lionés entered the list, but arrives just. His presence, in any case, relieves Zidane, who lost on Thursday to Mariano due to a muscle injury.

With the ‘9’ as the tip of the spear, the question lies in whether the Marseille coach will keep the trident that characterizes him, with Vinicius and Asensio as favorites to occupy the wings, although with options also for Rodrygo, or reinforce the center of the field with Isco, recovered for the cause, or even Valverde, who returned in the final stretch of the clash against Real Sociedad after being away from the pitch for more than a month.