Cambronero does not share the decisions that the Executive adopted and leaves the parliamentary group with nine deputies Cambronero in one of his speeches in Congress. / Efe

The rout in Ciudadanos continues. The Interior spokesman in Congress, Pablo Cambronero, has decided this Wednesday to abandon the formation due to the “sanchista drift” of the leadership of Inés Arrimadas. Through a statement on social networks, the deputy for Seville has indicated that he will join the Mixed Group. «I am not a member of any political group, I will do what I promised to do. Thanks to Ciudadanos for having given me so much this time, ”he assured on Twitter.

Cambronero does not share the decisions that the Executive adopted last Monday, where the main changes were limited to expanding the hard core of the party to dilute the power of the two Arrimadas lieutenants and those responsible for the operation in Murcia, Carlos Cuadrado and José María Espejo. , who resigned their vice secretaries but are still part of the orange leadership. “The decisions taken this Monday not to change anything and that everything remains the same is a clear example of the sanchista drift that Citizens have taken,” he lamented.